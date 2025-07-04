HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pune man who posed as courier and raped woman held

Source: PTI
July 04, 2025 16:55 IST

Two days after an unidentified man allegedly raped a 22-year-old IT professional after entering her flat in Pune city by posing as a courier delivery person, the police on Friday said they had detained a suspect.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: / Rediff.com

The suspect's past connections with the woman, if any, were being investigated, said a senior official.

 

The incident had taken place at a housing society in Kondhwa area at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused clicked a selfie using the woman's phone in which her back and a part of his face are seen, and left a message warning that he had taken her pictures and would release them on social media if she reported the incident.

Before entering house, the accused told her he was a courier delivery agent and showed her what looked like a bank-related document, she told the police.

He asked for a pen to sign a document, and as she turned her back on him, he stepped inside the apartment and latched the door before forcing himself on her, as per the complaint.

The woman told the police that she passed out at this point, and regained consciousness an hour later when the accused had disappeared.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
