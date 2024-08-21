News
Kolkata rape-murder: CBI debunks fake letter circulating on social media

Kolkata rape-murder: CBI debunks fake letter circulating on social media

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 21, 2024 10:18 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday dismissed a fake letter being circulated on social media in connection with the ongoing probe into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

IMAGE: A junior doctor with 'We Want Justice' rakhi protests against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata RG Kar Hospital on the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan festival, in Kolkata on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The letter, which is widely circulating on social media carries a signature from a person named 'Dr Akash Nag', ostensibly an Indian Police Service officer working in the CBI.

The official statement reads, 'A fake letter in the name of a person named Dr Akash Nag and claiming to be DIG, Joint Director, Crime Branch, Kolkata under the official banner 'Central Bureau of Investigation, Office of the Deputy Inspector General, Anti-Corruption Branch, Kolkata' and addressed to Union home secretary is circulating in Social Media through WhatsApp, etc., about the case related to rape and murder of a trainee doctor of RG Kar Hospital, Kolkata.'

 

Furthermore, the agency informed that the case is being investigated by the CBI Headquarters in Delhi and the contents of the letter are fake.

'It is clarified that the said letter is fake one. The investigation of the case is being handled by CBI Headquarter, Delhi. Moreover, there is no officer in CBI by the name and designation of Dr Akash Nag, DIG, Joint Director, Crime Branch, ACB, Kolkata. The contents of said letter are false and hence vehemently denied,' it added.

The agency further requested the public and stakeholders to ignore the said letter and any similar communication.

'The general public and all stakeholders are advised to ignore the said letter or any similar mischievous communications. It is reiterated that CBI is conducting investigation of the case observing all standard procedures and with thorough professionalism,' it added.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
