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School Suspends Teacher Arrested In NEET Paper Leak Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 22, 2026 22:03 IST

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A Pune school has suspended a teacher following her arrest by the CBI in the NEET-UG paper leak case, raising concerns about exam integrity.

Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Pune school teacher arrested by CBI in NEET-UG paper leak case.
  • Vidya Prasarini Sabha suspends teacher Manisha Sanjay Havildar after arrest.
  • The educational institution condemns the teacher's alleged involvement in the leak.
  • CBI has arrested three 'Manishas' in connection with the NEET paper leak.

The Vidya Prasarini Sabha (VPS), a century-old educational institution, on Friday said it suspended the teacher working with one of its schools after she was arrested by the CBI in the NEET-UG paper leak case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Manisha Sanjay Havildar terming her another "source" for the paper leak.

 

While the CBI identified her as a lecturer, as per the VPS statement she was the principal of Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala in Pune.

School's Reaction to Teacher's Arrest

"Vidya Prasarini Sabha is one of the leading and reputed educational institutions in Maharashtra since the pre-Independence era. The institution has completed 103 years and has consistently worked towards providing quality education to poor and deserving students through its various educational branches," the statement said.

It never expected a teacher associated with it to indulge in such an act and cause academic loss to students, it said, terming Havildar's alleged involvement in the paper leak as condemnable.

Immediate Suspension and Further Action

Taking serious note of the matter, the management of VPS and the school administration suspended Havildar and constituted a committee for further action, the statement said.

Multiple Arrests in NEET Paper Leak Case

The CBI has arrested, among others, three 'Manishas' in the case so far including Manisha Mandhare, a botany teacher at Modern College of Arts and Science, and Manisha Waghmare, a city-based beautician.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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