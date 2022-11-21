News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Pune pile-up: Truck hit vehicles as driver turned off engine on slope

Pune pile-up: Truck hit vehicles as driver turned off engine on slope

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 21, 2022 16:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The driver of the truck, which hit several vehicles on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Maharashtra's Pune district and caused a pile-up, had apparently switched off its engine on a bridge slope resulting in the accident, a police official said on Monday.

IMAGE: A major accident occurred at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in which about 48 vehicles got damaged, in Pune on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Switching off the engine affects the vehicle's braking ability and this possibly resulted in the truck hitting other vehicles on the bridge slope on Sunday, as per a probe conducted into the accident by the Regional Transport Office (RTO), he said.

At least 24 vehicles were damaged late Sunday evening after the truck lost control on the downward slope of Navale bridge on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Pune.

 

More than 20 people suffered injuries in the accident and eight of them were hospitalised, an official said.

A case was registered against the absconding truck driver, identified as Maniram Yadav, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The driver fled from the spot after the accident and efforts were on to trace him, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Pawar said, "The probe by the RTO indicates that the truck driver might have switched off the engine by turning off the ignition while on the slope. If the engine is switched off, it affects the vehicle's braking ability. That is how the truck might have gone hitting the vehicles on the slope."

The truck was from Tamil Nadu and was heavily loaded with some goods, he said.

A man, whose car was damaged in the accident, had said the speeding truck first rammed into some of the vehicles on the road, which in-turn hit some other vehicles leading to the pile-up.

"Our car was also hit. We were four people in the vehicle and fortunately, nothing happened to us as the airbags opened, but we saw that several vehicles around us on the road were badly hit," he said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule, who is the Lok Sabha member from Baramati in Pune district, visited the accident spot on Monday.

Sule in a tweet said she spoke to officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), police, and the National Highway Authority of India.

'They all will visit the spot to assess it and taking that report, we will meet Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and discuss what measures can be taken to make this road accident free,' she tweeted.

It is necessary to make the Road Safety Act more effective, she said.

'Citizens also need to follow all the traffic rules. If there are service roads, good footpaths, and traffic rules are followed, it will definitely help reduce the accidents,' Sule tweeted.

She said it is necessary for the PMC to make a service road at this place (the accident spot), but it has not been done.

'At the same time, it is also necessary to take measures to reduce the slope at the spot with the help of experts,' she said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
PIX: Many injured in vehicle pile-up on Pune bridge
PIX: Many injured in vehicle pile-up on Pune bridge
Mistry death: Co-passenger reveals cause of accident
Mistry death: Co-passenger reveals cause of accident
How Lives Can Be Saved In Road Accidents
How Lives Can Be Saved In Road Accidents
Cong to file review against Rajiv convicts' release
Cong to file review against Rajiv convicts' release
Budwiser's EPIC response to Qatar beer ban
Budwiser's EPIC response to Qatar beer ban
Petrol bomb hurled at Rajasthan priest, wife
Petrol bomb hurled at Rajasthan priest, wife
Markets fall for 3rd day; Sensex, Nifty down nearly 1%
Markets fall for 3rd day; Sensex, Nifty down nearly 1%
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Bihar: 12 die as truck rams into religious procession

Bihar: 12 die as truck rams into religious procession

Driver of truck that plowed into procession arrested

Driver of truck that plowed into procession arrested

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances