News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Vehicles damaged in major pile-up on Pune bridge, many injured

Vehicles damaged in major pile-up on Pune bridge, many injured

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 21, 2022 09:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At least 24 vehicles were damaged after a truck lost control on the downward slope of a bridge on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway late Sunday evening, in which several persons suffered injuries with eight of them being hospitalised, a police official said.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The accident occurred on Navale bridge to suspected brake failure of the truck when it was moving towards Pune, he said.

 

Ten to 15 people received minor injuries in the incident and they were given first aid on the spot.

Photograph: PTI Photo

However, six to eight others were shifted to two hospitals for treatment, the official said.

"The truck hit some vehicles on the road due to suspected brake failure and at least 24 vehicles, including the truck, suffered damages in the incident. While 22 of these vehicles were cars, one was an autorickshaw. Fortunately, there is no loss of human life in the accident," Suhel Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) said.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The damaged vehicles are being removed from the road and traffic on the route will be cleared after some time.

Meanwhile, a fire department of the Pune Metropolitical Region Development Authority (PMRDA) claimed that at least 48 vehicles were damaged in the incident, including those that suffered minor damage.

Photograph: ANI Photo

A man, whose car was damaged in the accident, said that the speeding truck first rammed into some of the vehicles on the road, which in turn hit some other vehicles.

Photograph: ANI Photo

"Our car was also hit. We were four people in the vehicle and fortunately nothing happened to us as the airbags opened, but we saw that several vehicles around us on the road were badly hit," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Lives Can Be Saved In Road Accidents
How Lives Can Be Saved In Road Accidents
Mistry death: Co-passenger reveals cause of accident
Mistry death: Co-passenger reveals cause of accident
Stretch where Mistry's car crashed sees 262 accidents
Stretch where Mistry's car crashed sees 262 accidents
First Iranian player at World Cup to back protests...
First Iranian player at World Cup to back protests...
Ajay Devgn Gets LUCKY With Drishyam 2
Ajay Devgn Gets LUCKY With Drishyam 2
Sunak Rubs Salt On Putin's Wounds
Sunak Rubs Salt On Putin's Wounds
Hina, Aahana's Superhero Styles
Hina, Aahana's Superhero Styles
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Bihar: 12 die as truck rams into religious procession

Bihar: 12 die as truck rams into religious procession

15 dead as UP-bound bus rams into trailer-truck in MP

15 dead as UP-bound bus rams into trailer-truck in MP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances