Haryana Police Nab Suspects In Pune Furniture Mall Firing Case

Three suspects have been arrested in Haridwar for their alleged involvement in the Pune furniture mall firing, where the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility.

Key Points Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the Pune furniture mall firing incident.

The suspects were apprehended in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, in a joint operation involving Haryana and Pune Police.

The accused hail from Sonipat, Rohtak, and Jhajjar areas of Haryana.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack on the furniture mall in Pimpri Chinchwad.

Three men accused in a firing incident at a furniture mall in Pune were apprehended from Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Wednesday, a Haryana police official said.

Arrest Of Suspects

The accused hailed from Sonipat, Rohtak and Jhajjar areas of Haryana, he said.

Pune Police has taken their custody. Haryana Police was also involved in the operation, he said over the phone.

He said investigation is underway to determine if they were part of any gang.

Details Of The Firing Incident

Two unidentified motorcycle-borne men had allegedly opened fire at a furniture mall in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad area at around 9 pm on Friday, shattering the glass facade of the establishment, a Maharashtra police official had said earlier.

No one was injured in the incident, he had said.

According to the Maharashtra Police, the establishment's owner had reportedly received a threat phone call a few days before the firing, but he had subsequently blocked the number.

After the shooting, the owner was allegedly sent a screenshot of a social media post in which the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack, they had said.