Arms supplier among 5 Bishnoi gang men held in Haryana, 6 stolen cars found

Source: PTI
July 11, 2022 21:17 IST
The special task force of Haryana police has arrested five notorious members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Bahadurgarh.

IMAGE: Haryana STF with arrested Lawrence Bishnoi gang members in Gurugram, July 11, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Six stolen luxury cars were also recovered.

The STF team received specific input regarding the movement of the accused in Bahadurgarh.

Acting swiftly, it laid a trap near Bahadurgarh bypass and apprehended them.

 

Those arrested include Chiraag, who handles the drug trade of Bishnoi gang in South Haryana and is the younger brother of Tinu Bhiwani arrested in the Moosewala murder case, they said.

Others are Manoj Bakkarwala, the notorious car thief, Prakash Barmer, resident of Barmer in Rajasthan, Amit of Pinjore and Sanjay, a resident of Zirakpur, Punjab.

Apart from Bishnoi gang, they were also working for Kala Jathedi gang for a long time, they said.

Accused Bakkarwala and the rest of the miscreants came in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra through the notorious gangster of Bishnoi gang named Tinu Bhiwani.

During interrogation, Bakkarwala has revealed to provide weapons and drugs to Bishnoi gang.

He has also been a habitual offender of stealing luxury cars and has so far stolen hundreds of luxury vehicles from different states of the country, SP Sumit Kuhar said.

"He has been arrested many times and escaped by dodging the police. There are many cases registered against him in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. In addition, he has been jailed for about 10 years till now", he added.

Thorough interrogation of all is going on so that the rest of the gang members can also be apprehended.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
