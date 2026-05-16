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Police Investigate Bishnoi Gang Link In Furniture Mall Firing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 16, 2026 10:16 IST

Police are investigating a potential Lawrence Bishnoi gang connection after a furniture mall in Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra, was attacked by unidentified gunmen, prompting a probe into the incident and related threats.

Key Points

  • Two unidentified men fired at a furniture mall in Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra.
  • Police are investigating a possible connection to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
  • The furniture mall owner had reportedly received threatening calls before the attack.
  • A social media post allegedly from the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the firing.
  • Authorities are analysing CCTV footage and have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

Two unidentified motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire at a furniture mall in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad, with the police probing a potential Lawrence Bishnoi gang link after a screenshot of a social media post surfaced, in which they claimed responsibility for the attack.

Furniture Mall Attack Details

The assailants fired multiple rounds at the AJ Furniture Mall in the Ravet area around 9 pm on Friday, shattering the glass facade of the establishment, a police official said.

 

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

According to the police, the establishment's owner had reportedly received a threatening phone call a few days before the firing, but he had subsequently blocked the number.

Investigation and Bishnoi Gang Claim

After the shooting, the owner was allegedly sent a screenshot of a social media post in which the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack, they said.

"We are verifying the screenshot of what appears to be a social media post by Aarzoo Bishnoi and Shubham Lonkar claiming responsibility. We have registered an offence under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, and a further probe is underway," said Shivaji Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Pimpri Chinchwad police.

Ongoing Police Efforts

He said that the police are also analysing the CCTV footage, which shows two unidentified motorcycle-borne men stopping outside the furniture mall and opening fire.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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