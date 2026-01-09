Protests intensify in Iran after exiled prince's call, internet shut

Thousands of people took to the streets in Iran's capital late Thursday after exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi called for a mass demonstration, marking a fresh escalation in nationwide protests driven by economic distress, witnesses said.

IMAGE: A man walks near an anti-US and anti-Israeli billboard displayed on a building in Tehran, on January 4, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters



Chants were heard from rooftops and crowds gathered in several areas of Tehran, with some demonstrators raising slogans in support of the former shah -- an act that was once punishable by death but now reflects the depth of public anger over the country's worsening economy.

Soon after the protests began, Iranian authorities cut internet access and telephone lines across the country, according to witnesses and media reports.

The blackout appeared aimed at preventing coordination and limiting the flow of information as demonstrations spread.

The protests were seen as the first major test of Pahlavi's ability to mobilise people inside Iran. His father, the last shah of Iran, fled the country shortly before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

On Friday, Pahlavi strongly condemned the communication shutdown, accusing the Iranian government of attempting to silence the public by cutting the internet, landlines and possibly jamming satellite signals.

In a post on X, he thanked US President Donald Trump for promising to hold the Iranian regime accountable and urged European leaders to take a similar stand.

"Millions of Iranians demanded their freedom tonight. In response, the regime has cut all lines of communication," Pahlavi said, calling on the international community to use 'all technical, financial and diplomatic resources' to restore communication so that the voices of Iranians could be heard.

The United States reiterated its support for the protesters, with Vice President J D Vance saying Washington, DC stood by people engaged in peaceful demonstrations and asserting their right to free association.

He added that the Iranian leadership would be better served by engaging in serious negotiations with the US, particularly on the nuclear issue.

The latest unrest comes amid sustained protests across several Iranian provinces over rising prices and economic hardship.

Some demonstrations in recent weeks have escalated into violent confrontations with security forces, resulting in casualties, according to international media reports.