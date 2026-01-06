HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
China, Russia, Iran back Delcy Rodriguez as she takes charge of Venezuela

January 06, 2026
January 06, 2026 08:42 IST

Delcy Rodriguez has officially taken office as Venezuela's acting president, just hours after Nicolas Maduro was captured by the United States, the CNN reported.

IMAGE: Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez greets legislators following her swearing-in ceremony at the National Assembly, in Caracas, on January 5, 2026. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

The oath of office was administered on Monday afternoon by her brother, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez.

As per CNN, Rodriguez said she assumed the role with a heavy heart over what she described as the 'kidnapping' of President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.

"I come as the executive vice president of the constitutional president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro Moros, to take the oath of office," she said.

 

The ambassadors of China, Russia and Iran, all close allies of Venezuela, were among the first foreign diplomats to congratulate Rodriguez after she was sworn in, CNN reported.

Shortly after Rodriguez took the oath of office, she was embraced by China's ambassador to Venezuela, Lan Hu, followed by Russian Ambassador Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov.

Iran's Ambassador Ali Chegini then bowed toward her with his hands clasped in a gesture of respect.

The three diplomats stood side by side during the swearing-in ceremony, according to CNN.

China, Russia and Iran have each condemned the US military operation carried out over the weekend that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his transfer to New York to face trial, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, supporters of Venezuela's ousted President Maduro took to the streets of Caracas on Monday.

Hundreds of demonstrators were seen carrying Venezuelan flags and holding placards backing the deposed leader, who earlier pleaded not guilty in a New York court following his capture in a US military operation on Saturday.

As per CNN, the Venezuelan government has frequently organised street demonstrations to project public support for its decisions.

In August, hundreds of supporters gathered in Caracas after the US increased the reward for Maduro to $50 million, with Rodriguez among senior figures from the chavismo movement -- Venezuela's socialist political bloc -- who attended the rally.

In previous instances, protests organised by Venezuela's democratic opposition have been met with government-backed counterdemonstrations, creating a visible standoff between rival groups on the streets of the capital, according to CNN.

