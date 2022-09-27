News
Protests Against Abe's State Funeral

Protests Against Abe's State Funeral

By Rediff News Bureau
September 27, 2022 16:12 IST
Glimpses of protests in Tokyo against the State funeral for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, September 27, 2022.

Japan's first State funeral for a former prime minister since 1967 comes more than two months after the country's longest-serving PM was assassinated on the campaign trail.

One reason for the anger was the cost of the State funeral, estimated to be approximately 1.7 billion yen ($12 million).

 

Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

 

Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

 

Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

 

Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
