Modi, Kamala Attend Abe's Funeral

Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi and other dignitaries from around the world attended the State funeral for Japan's former prime minister Abe Shinzo at the Budokan in Tokyo on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
Some 4,300 attendees including leaders from over 200 countries were present at the funeral.
Abe, 67, was assassinated on July 8 while campaigning for local elections on a street in the Western city of Nara.
IMAGE: Prime Minister Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the funeral. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool
Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool/Reuters
IMAGE: United States Vice President Kamala Harris. Photograph: Eugene Hoshiko/Pool/Reuters
IMAGE: Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy. Photograph: Eugene Hoshiko/Pool/Reuters
IMAGE: Wan Gang, China's former science and technology minister. Photograph: Kiyoshi Ota/Pool/Reuters
IMAGE: South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. Photograph: Kiyoshi Ota/Pool/Reuters
IMAGE: Theresa May, the former British prime minister, centre. Photograph: Kiyoshi Ota/Pool/Reuters
IMAGE: James Cleverly, the British foreign secretary, centre. Photograph: Kiyoshi Ota/Pool/Reuters
IMAGE: International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach at the funeral. Photograph: Eugene Hoshiko/Pool/Reuters
IMAGE: Attendants at the state funeral. Photograph: Eugene Hoshiko/Pool/Reuters
IMAGE: Crown Prince Akishino, second from left, and Crown Princess Kiko, third fro left, arrive with family members to attend the funeral. Photograph: Philip Fong/Pool/Reuters
IMAGE: Former Japanese prime ministers Mori Yoshiro, right, Koizumi Junichiro, Fukuda Yasuo and Aso Taro arrive for the funeral. Photograph: Eugene Hoshiko/Pool/Reuters
IMAGE: Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio arrives at the Budokan hall. Photograph: Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool/Reuters
IMAGE: Former Japanese prime minister Suga Yoshihide, left, accompanied by his wife Mariko, right, at the Budokan hall. Photograph: Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool/Reuters
IMAGE: Princess Kako, Crown Prince Akishino's daughter, arrives for the ceremony. Photograph: Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com