Modi, Kamala Attend Abe's Funeral

Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi and other dignitaries from around the world attended the State funeral for Japan's former prime minister Abe Shinzo at the Budokan in Tokyo on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Some 4,300 attendees including leaders from over 200 countries were present at the funeral.

Abe, 67, was assassinated on July 8 while campaigning for local elections on a street in the Western city of Nara.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the funeral. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool

Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: United States Vice President Kamala Harris. Photograph: Eugene Hoshiko/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy. Photograph: Eugene Hoshiko/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Wan Gang, China's former science and technology minister. Photograph: Kiyoshi Ota/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. Photograph: Kiyoshi Ota/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Theresa May, the former British prime minister, centre. Photograph: Kiyoshi Ota/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: James Cleverly, the British foreign secretary, centre. Photograph: Kiyoshi Ota/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach at the funeral. Photograph: Eugene Hoshiko/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Attendants at the state funeral. Photograph: Eugene Hoshiko/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Crown Prince Akishino, second from left, and Crown Princess Kiko, third fro left, arrive with family members to attend the funeral. Photograph: Philip Fong/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Former Japanese prime ministers Mori Yoshiro, right, Koizumi Junichiro, Fukuda Yasuo and Aso Taro arrive for the funeral. Photograph: Eugene Hoshiko/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio arrives at the Budokan hall. Photograph: Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Former Japanese prime minister Suga Yoshihide, left, accompanied by his wife Mariko, right, at the Budokan hall. Photograph: Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Princess Kako, Crown Prince Akishino's daughter, arrives for the ceremony. Photograph: Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool/Reuters

