HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » J-K cop, teacher among 3 govt staffers sacked over terror links

J-K cop, teacher among 3 govt staffers sacked over terror links

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 03, 2025 15:18 IST

x

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday dismissed three government employees for their alleged involvement with proscribed terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, officials said.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir police personnel stand guard in Srinagar. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

A police constable, a school teacher and a junior assistant in a government medical college were terminated under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution, which allows dismissal without an inquiry "in the interest of national security". All three are currently lodged in jail, they said.

Over 75 government employees with terror links have been dismissed so far by the LG administration.

Officials said the action is part of the administration's continued crackdown on terror infrastructure, including overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers embedded within government institutions.

The dismissed employees were identified as Malik Ishfaq Naseer, a police constable, Ajaz Ahmed, a teacher in the school education department and Waseem Ahmad Khan, a junior assistant in Government Medical College, Srinagar.

The sacked employees were “active terror collaborators,” involved in logistics, arms smuggling, and aiding terror operations against security forces and civilians, a senior security official said.

 

Constable Malik Ishfaq Naseer, recruited in 2007, came under suspicion during an investigation into arms smuggling in 2021. His brother Malik Asif was a Pakistan-trained LeT militant and was killed in 2018, but he allegedly continued to support the outfit while serving in the police, he said.

“He used his position to identify safe drop locations for arms, explosives, and narcotics, and shared GPS coordinates with Pakistani handlers,” the official said.

Malik also allegedly distributed these consignments to active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. His LeT link was exposed in September, 2021 when J&K police was investigating a case related to smuggling of arms and explosives in Jammu region.

“He was not only identifying the safe location, sharing the coordinates with LeT handlers in Pakistan but he was also collecting and distributing arms and ammunition to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir region enabling them to carry out terrorist attacks on security forces and civilians,” a senior security official.

He said that instead of helping the police department in fighting the terror which he was mandated for, he chose to be a mole and a collaborator and betrayed his oath and uniform.

“His betrayal of the oath and uniform has caused grave damage to the department, society and the nation,” the official added.

Ajaz Ahmed, who joined the Education Department in 2011, was found smuggling arms, ammunition, and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen propaganda material. He was arrested during a routine police check in November 2023.

According to the probe, the arms were meant for militants operating in Kashmir, sent by his handler Abid Ramzan Sheikh, a Hizb-ul-Mujahideen operative based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Ajaz Ahmed was allegedly involved in such activities for several years and he became a trusted terror associate of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in the Poonch region. He was actively helping the terror outfit in smuggling arms, ammunition and narcotics, the officer said.

The terror link with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen was exposed in November 2023 when police arrested Ajaz Ahmed and his friend during a routine check. Both were carrying arms, ammunition and posters of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in his car.

Waseem Ahmad Khan, a junior assistant at Government Medical College, Srinagar, appointed in 2007, was allegedly found to be part of a terror plot that led to the assassination of journalist Shujaat Bukhari and his security personnel in June 2018, the officer said.

The officer said Khan was associated with both LeT and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and provided logistical support for the attack on the journalist. He allegedly accompanied the terrorists and helped them escape after the shooting.

He was arrested in August 2018 during investigations into a terror attack in Srinagar's Batmaloo area.

Since assuming office in August 2020, LG Sinha has led a focused effort to dismantle the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir. Over 75 government employees with terror links have been dismissed so far, they said.

Officials said the administration has tightened the vetting of government recruits, making police verification mandatory. “This has reduced internal sabotage risks and instilled fear among potential sympathizers,” said a senior official.

“The LG's multi-pronged strategy -- targeting terrorists, disruptors, and their enablers in government -- has significantly weakened terror networks in the Union territory,” the official added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

In Assam, 79 'Pak sympathisers' held since Pahalgam attack
In Assam, 79 'Pak sympathisers' held since Pahalgam attack
Rajasthan: Suspected Pak spy held, BJP alleges Cong link
Rajasthan: Suspected Pak spy held, BJP alleges Cong link
Punjab man arrested for sharing Op Sindoor info with Pak
Punjab man arrested for sharing Op Sindoor info with Pak
BJP deletes post paying tributes to 'martyrs' of Op Bluestar
BJP deletes post paying tributes to 'martyrs' of Op Bluestar
MP cop asks gym to bar entry of Muslims, shunted out
MP cop asks gym to bar entry of Muslims, shunted out

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Eternal KK Songs

webstory image 2

Indian Places That Recorded Hottest Temperatures Ever

webstory image 3

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

VIDEOS

Passing out Parade of 197 Agniveer held at 39 GTC in Varanasi3:21

Passing out Parade of 197 Agniveer held at 39 GTC in...

Uorfi Javed spotted with family in Bandra 1:17

Uorfi Javed spotted with family in Bandra

Aerial footage shows scale of flood devastation in Imphal3:18

Aerial footage shows scale of flood devastation in Imphal

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD