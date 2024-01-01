News
J-K court declares 23 terrorists based in Pak, PoK proclaimed offenders

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 01, 2024 21:23 IST
A court in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday declared 23 terrorists from Kishtwar district, who are operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, proclaimed offenders, the police said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The special Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act court in Doda gave them a month to appear before it in connection with cases registered against them, failing which their properties will be attached, officials said.

 

With Monday's court order, the total number of proclaimed offenders in Kishtwar stands at 36, they said.

"In a significant move to address security challenges within the district, 23 terrorists from Kishtwar operating from Pakistan and PoK have been declared proclaimed offenders by the UAPA special court in Doda," senior superintendent of police, Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal told reporters.

Thirteen terrorists were declared proclaimed offenders by the court on September 16, he said.

"There are 36 terrorists from Kishtwar who are operating from Pakistan and PoK. Two FIRs have been registered against them," he added.

Poswal said this was made possible by the diligent efforts of Kishtwar police, which gathered crucial intelligence and registered FIRs against these terrorists before meticulously presenting all information before the court.

The court has given these terrorists a month to appear before it, he said.

"If they don't surrender before the law, their properties will be attached under Section 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code," he said, adding properties of 12 of them have already been identified by police.

Properties of seven of the 13 terrorists who were declared proclaimed offenders in September have been identified and the process of attaching them has been initiated in the court, the SSP said.

He said Kishtwar police is committed to upholding the law and ensuring the safety and security of the district.

"We are working closely with law enforcement agencies to follow the due process and bring these individuals to justice," Poswal said.

