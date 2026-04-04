Projectile hits near Iran's Bushehr nuclear facility; 1 killed

A projectile strike near Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant has sparked international concern over nuclear safety and potential regional fallout, prompting calls for restraint and highlighting the vulnerability of nuclear facilities in conflict zones.

IMAGE: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed the Bushehr facility had been “bombed” four times since the war erupted on February 28. Photograph: @araghchi/X

Key Points A projectile struck near the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran, resulting in one security personnel casualty and damage to an auxiliary building.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claims the Bushehr facility has been 'bombed' four times, criticising Western 'double standards' compared to reactions to similar incidents near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant.

The IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi expressed deep concern and reiterated a call for maximum military restraint to avoid the risk of a nuclear accident.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) confirmed the incident, stating that the main sections of the power plant were unaffected.

A projectile struck near the perimeter of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant on Saturday morning, leading to the casualty of one security personnel.

According to Tasnim news agency, the incident did not damage the main parts of the plant, but it did damage an auxiliary building. The production is reported to be unaffected, as claimed by the news agency.

Bushehr is located in southern Iran on the Persian Gulf and is the country's first commercial nuclear power station.

Iranian Official Claims Repeated Attacks

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed the Bushehr facility had been “bombed” four times since the war erupted on February 28, criticising what he described as a lack of concern for its safety.

In a post on X, Araghchi warned that any radioactive fallout from such strikes could have severe regional consequences, particularly for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, while asserting that the attacks reflect broader strategic intentions.

Araghchi slammed what he termed as Western 'double standards' drawing comparisons in the difference in reactions by the West to hostilities near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant amid the Ukraine-Russia war.

"Remember the Western outrage about hostilities near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine? Israel-U.S. have bombed our Bushehr plant four times now. Radioactive fallout will end life in GCC capitals, not Tehran. Attacks on our petrochemicals also convey real objectives," he stated.

IAEA Expresses Concern

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi expressed “deep concern about the reported incident and says (nuclear) sites or nearby areas must never be attacked, noting that auxiliary site buildings may contain vital safety equipment”, the statement read.

Grossi also reiterated a “call for maximum military restraint to avoid risk of a nuclear accident,” the IAEA added.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) confirmed the incident in a post on X.

An “auxiliary” building on the site was damaged, but the main sections of the power plant were not affected by the strike, the government agency said, adding that the person killed was a member of security personnel.