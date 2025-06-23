HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Iran's underground nuclear site at Fordow attacked again

Iran's underground nuclear site at Fordow attacked again

June 23, 2025 16:12 IST

x

Iran's underground enrichment site at Fordo was hit again Monday, Iranian state television reported.

IMAGE: A satellite view shows an overview of the Fordow underground nuclear facility after the US attack. Photograph: Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters

The fresh attack came a day after the United States launched a major attack on three Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordo.

On Sunday, the US bombed three major nuclear sites -- Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan -- in Iran, bringing itself into the Israel-Iran conflict.

Fordo is Iran's main enrichment location for enriching uranium to 60 per cent. IAEA said it is not aware of any damage at Fordo at this time.

 

The Fordo site received the bulk of the bombardment, though a couple of the enormous bombs were also dropped on a uranium enrichment site at Natanz.

The US bombs fell for about half an hour, with cruise missiles fired from submarines being the last American weapons to hit their targets.

The US attack on the Iranian nuclear facilities has triggered fears of a wider regional conflict, with many leading countries and blocs calling for restraint.

AGENCIES
Share:

