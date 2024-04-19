News
No damage to Iran's nuclear sites amid Israel attack: IAEA

No damage to Iran's nuclear sites amid Israel attack: IAEA

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 19, 2024 13:59 IST
Iran's nuclear sites are unharmed, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday after Israel allegedly launched retaliatory strikes overnight.

IMAGE: Employees work inside a nuclear facility in Isfahan, Iran, March 30, 2005, in this screengrab taken from video. Photograph: Reuters TV

In a statement released on Friday, the United Nations Atomic Watchdog said it is monitoring the situation very closely.

It further said that IAEA Director General, Rafael Mariano Grossi has emphasised the ongoing need for utmost restraint from all parties, adding that nuclear facilities should never be a target in military conflicts.

 

'IAEA can confirm that there is no damage to #Iran's nuclear sites. DG @rafaelmgrossi continues to call for extreme restraint from everybody and reiterates that nuclear facilities should never be a target in military conflicts. IAEA is monitoring the situation very closely.'

A United States official confirmed to ABC News outlet that Israel carried out airstrikes against Israel.

Al Jazeera cited Mehr news agency reporting that 'sounds were heard over the city' in Isfahan early on Friday adding that 'several miniature UAVs were shot down'.

However, the official could not confirm whether Syria and Iraq sites were hit as well.

The report came shortly after local sources reported blasts in Isfahan region in central Iran.

Following this, Iran fired air defence batteries and shut down flight operations in several cites including Tehran, Shiraz and Isfahan that was later lifted.

The latest development comes after Iran on April 13 fired a barrage of over 300 missiles and drones against Israel, which Tehran said was in retaliation for a presumed Israeli strike on its consulate in Syria on April 1 in which 13 people were killed.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Iran 'concludes' operation; not yet over, says Israel
Told Iran, Israel to calm down: Jaishankar
As Israel debates response to Iran, US says...
Can Pant negate SRH threat on emotional homecoming?
Oil's slick grip threatens corporate margins, profits
Phase 1: 40% turnout till 1 pm; violence in Bengal
Anything can happen to Kejriwal in jail: AAP
Iran attacks Israel, fires 200 drones, missiles

Israel cancels counter attack on Iran after Biden call

