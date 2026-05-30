MP Man Held In Multi-Crore Amity University Fraud Case

Delhi Police have arrested a key suspect in a multi-crore bank fraud case involving forged cheques and the fraudulent withdrawal of funds from an Amity University account, marking a significant breakthrough in the investigation.

Key Points Delhi Police arrest a proclaimed offender in connection with a multi-crore fraud at Amity University.

The fraud involved forged cheques and fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 6.25 crore from Amity University's account.

The accused, Sudama Narware, allegedly transferred Rs 2.07 crore to another accused after the amount was credited to his NGO's account.

The defrauded amount was layered through multiple bank accounts and shell firms to conceal the money trail.

Investigation is underway to trace remaining accused and establish the complete flow of funds in the alleged fraud.

The EOW of Delhi Police has arrested a 58-year-old proclaimed offender from Madhya Pradesh in connection with a multi-crore bank fraud case involving forged cheques and the fraudulent withdrawal of funds from an account belonging to Amity University, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Sudama Narware, a resident of Betul district in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested in connection with an FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in 2020 under sections related to cheating, forgery, use of forged documents and criminal conspiracy.

Details of the Amity University Fraud

"The case was registered on the complaint of an Assistant General Manager of Allahabad Bank's Sansad Marg branch after fraudulent transactions amounting to Rs 6.25 crore were detected in the account of Amity University," Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Subodh Kumar Goswami said in a statement.

According to investigators, three cheques purportedly issued by the university were presented for clearance in August 2019. Two of the cheques were cleared through ICICI Bank, leading to the transfer of Rs 5.20 crore to accounts in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. The payment against a third cheque, presented through IndusInd Bank, was stopped before it could be processed.

Investigation Uncovers Money Trail

During the investigation, police examined bank records and account statements linked to the transactions. They found that one forged cheque worth Rs 2.5 crore was deposited into the account of NS Infrastructure, in Vadodara, while another cheque worth Rs 2.7 crore was credited to the account of an NGO, Maa Tapti Manav Seva Sansthan, in Betul.

Police said Narware was the secretary and authorised signatory of the NGO.

Investigators alleged that after the amount was credited to the NGO's account, Narware transferred Rs 2.07 crore to another accused. The funds were subsequently routed through multiple accounts, including those of five alleged shell firms in Delhi.

Efforts to Conceal the Fraud

The probe revealed that a substantial portion of the defrauded amount was layered through several bank accounts, with some funds withdrawn in cash and the remainder transferred to various entities in an apparent attempt to conceal the money trail.

Three accused persons had already been arrested in the case, while Narware remained absconding for several years and was eventually declared a proclaimed offender by a court.

Police said Narware, who studied up to Class 12, had previously worked in the office of a chartered accountant and possessed knowledge of banking procedures.

Further investigation is underway to trace the remaining accused and establish the complete flow of funds in the alleged fraud.