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ATM Fraud Ring Busted: Mastermind Arrested in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 08, 2026 16:37 IST

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Delhi Police have apprehended the alleged mastermind behind a sophisticated ATM fraud operation, responsible for over 50 cases of cheating and targeting vulnerable individuals at ATM kiosks across the city.

Key Points

  • Ravi Kumar Bharti, suspected leader of an ATM fraud gang, has been arrested in Delhi.
  • Bharti is allegedly involved in over 50 cases of ATM fraud across Delhi.
  • The gang targeted elderly ATM users by trapping cards and tricking victims into revealing their PINs.
  • Delhi Police used CCTV analysis to track and arrest the accused.
  • The arrest has led to the resolution of at least five cases, with further investigation underway.

A man, suspected of heading an organised ATM fraud gang and allegedly involved in over 50 cases of cheating, was arrested in the national capital, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Ravi Kumar Bharti (36), a resident of Bihar, was apprehended from the Rajpur Khurd area in Chhattarpur.

 

According to the police, this arrest has led to the resolution of at least five cases, with Bharti linked to more than 50 incidents of ATM fraud across various parts of Delhi.

The case came to light following a complaint from Avtar Singh, a resident of Paschim Vihar, who alleged he was defrauded of Rs 35,000 at an ATM kiosk in September of the previous year.

An e-FIR was registered at the Paschim Vihar East police station, and two other suspects, Raushan Kumar and Pintu Kumar, were arrested earlier. During interrogation, they revealed that the operation was being conducted under Bharti's direction.

Modus Operandi of the ATM Fraud Gang

Police stated that the gang employed a well-planned modus operandi to target unsuspecting ATM users, particularly the elderly.

They would apply adhesive inside ATM card slots to trap cards and paste fake customer care numbers at kiosks. Posing as bank officials, they would trick victims into revealing their PINs and later withdraw money using the trapped cards, police said.

Investigation and Arrest

"A team carried out CCTV analysis to track the accused, and he was arrested. So far, nine victims have been identified, leading to the registration of four FIRs and five complaints. Bharti was previously involved in at least seven criminal cases," the officer said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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