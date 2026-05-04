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Delhi Police Nab ATM Thief In Mandawali Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 04, 2026 16:17 IST

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Delhi Police have arrested a man involved in an ATM theft in Mandawali, recovering some of the stolen cash and linking him to a larger interstate gang.

Photograph: BCCI

Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrest a 26-year-old man for ATM theft in Mandawali.
  • The accused, Robin, is linked to an interstate ATM cutter gang.
  • The ATM was cut open using a gas cutter, resulting in a loss of Rs 19.32 lakh.
  • Police recovered some of the stolen cash from Robin's possession.
  • Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the ATM theft.

The Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old man allegedly involved in uprooting and cutting open an ATM in east Delhi's Mandawali area, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Robin, a resident of Haryana's Palwal, was apprehended from Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Sunday.

 

ATM Cutter Gang Involvement

"Robin is associated with an interstate ATM cutter gang led by one Imran Mewati," said the police officer.

Police said the case pertains to an incident on the night of April 29, when the ATM of a private bank in Vinod Nagar was targeted. The machine was cut open using a gas cutter, and Rs 19.32 lakh was stolen.

Investigation and Arrest

Police registered an FIR after receiving a formal complaint into the matter and launched an investigation.

A team from the crime branch analysed CCTV footage, which pointed towards the involvement of suspects from Palwal. The accused had been on the run and was frequently changing locations to evade arrest.

"Following a tip-off, a trap was laid in Bharatpur, leading to Robin's arrest. Some part of the cash was recovered from his possession," the officer said.

Confession and Further Investigation

During interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement and revealed that he was lured into the crime by Imran, who allegedly promised him monetary gains.

According to the police, Imran is a notorious ATM cutter allegedly involved in more than 25 such cases across multiple states. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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