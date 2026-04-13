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Delhi Police Nab Shooter in 2025 Boxer Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 13, 2026 16:00 IST

Delhi Police have apprehended Vikas Dahiya, a proclaimed offender, in Chandigarh for his alleged involvement as the main shooter in the 2025 murder of a boxer, solving a high-profile case rooted in a deadly rivalry.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested Vikas Dahiya, the main shooter, in connection with the 2025 murder of boxer Vikas Dagar.
  • The boxer's murder was the result of a long-standing rivalry between the victim and the accused.
  • Dahiya, previously convicted in a 2010 murder case, was out on bail when he allegedly committed the crime.
  • Dahiya admitted to his role in the murder and revealed he had been changing hideouts to evade arrest.

The Delhi Police has arrested a proclaimed offender and alleged shooter in connection with the killing of a boxer in Delhi over old enmity, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Vikas Dahiya (42), a resident of Haryana's Sonipat district, was apprehended from Chandigarh.

 

The officer said the case pertains to a pre-planned killing of a boxer, Vikas Dagar alias Bhinda in Surakhpur village in Delhi.

"The murder was the result of an ongoing rivalry and dispute between the victim and the accused. Dahiya, along with his associates, hatched a criminal conspiracy to eliminate Dagar. On July 30, 2025, the accused reached the spot in a coordinated manner after tracking the victim's movements and shot him dead," the police officer said.

Police said Dahiya was the "main shooter" and, upon identifying the target, opened fire multiple times at close range. His associates allegedly assisted in executing the plan and ensured escape after the attack. The victim had died on the spot.

A case was registered at the Baba Haridas Nagar police station and further investigation was launched.

Dahiya was later declared a proclaimed offender in October 2025. Dahiya was earlier convicted in a 2010 murder case in Haryana and was out on bail when he allegedly committed the crime.

Arrest and Investigation

"A team tracked his location in Chandigarh and was apprehended him on Sunday. During interrogation, he admitted to his role and revealed that he had been changing hideouts across states to evade arrest," the officer said.

Two of his associates remain absconding, and efforts are underway to nab them, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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