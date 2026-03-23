Dwarka Gym Owner Threatened with Extortion by Bishnoi Gang Associate

A gym owner in Dwarka is facing threats and extortion attempts from an associate of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, highlighting the ongoing issue of organised crime in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A gym owner in Dwarka was targeted in an extortion attempt by an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The gym owner received a demand for Rs 2 crore from gangster Hari Chant Jatt, also known as Harry Boxer.

The gym was attacked with gunfire, resulting in damage but no injuries.

Police are investigating the incident, but the absence of CCTV cameras is hindering the identification of the shooters.

The gym owner had received a threat call from Harry Boxer, a foreign-based gangster allegedly linked to several extortion cases.

The owner of a Dwarka gym which came under a gun attack was called by wanted gangster Hari Chant Jatt alias Harry Boxer, an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, for Rs 2 crore, police said on Monday.

On the intervening night of March 19 and 20, some people came on a motorcycle and fired multiple rounds at a gym in the Chhawla area.

The gym was closed with no one inside.

Three empty cartridges were recovered from the spot by the police.

The gym on Kanganheri Road is run by Harish Kumar, a Chhawla village native.

According to police, Kumar had received a threat call from Harry Boxer, a foreign-based gangster allegedly linked to several extortion cases.

Intelligence inputs suggested that two people were involved in the firing.

Absence of CCTV cameras near the gym has thwarted attempts to identify them so far.

In his complaint, Kumar said he shut his gym around 10 pm on March 19 and left for home.

When he returned at around 4.45 am the next day, he found broken glass near the shutter with three bullet holes and cartridges on the road.

Inside, the gym was strewn with bits of broken glass, he added.