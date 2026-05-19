Jharkhand Authorities Investigate Jail Sex Abuse Allegations

Jharkhand authorities have launched an investigation into alleged sexual exploitation and forced abortion of a woman inmate at Birsa Munda Central Jail, prompting calls for accountability and a high-level probe.

Key Points JHALSA is investigating allegations of sexual exploitation of a woman inmate at Birsa Munda Central Jail.

A team from Ranchi District Legal Services Authority has found the allegations to be prima facie true.

The investigation follows claims of sexual abuse, pregnancy, and forced abortion of a 23-year-old Muslim woman inmate.

BJP leaders have criticised the state government's handling of the alleged sexual exploitation case and demanded accountability.

Opposition leaders are calling for a high-level probe and strict action against those responsible for the alleged abuse.

A team of Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority (JHALSA) visited the Birsa Munda Central Jail here on Tuesday to probe an allegation of sexual exploitation of a woman inmate, an official said.

JHALSA secretary, Kumari Ranjana Asthana, told PTI that, acting on a directive from JHALSA executive chairperson Justice S N Prasad, a four-member team from Ranchi District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), led by its secretary Rakesh Raushan, had visited the Birsa Munda Central Jail.

Initial Findings and Investigation Details

"The team has prima facie found the allegations to be true. However, we can only comment after going through their report, which would be submitted to the Jhalsa executive chairperson," Asthana said.

The team questioned the victim about the incident and also the accused officials and other inmates.

On Monday, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri had constituted a three-member committee to probe the alleged sexual exploitation of a woman inmate by the Superintendent of Birsa Munda Central Jail.

Bhajantri had told PTI on Monday that the probe committee would be led by Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) and will comprise District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) and a woman medical officer.

"They would submit their report after looking at all aspects of the case at the earliest," the deputy commissioner said.

Political Reactions and Allegations

BJP state spokesperson Rafia Naz on Tuesday evening termed the alleged sexual exploitation, subsequent pregnancy, and forced abortion of a woman inmate at Birsa Munda Central Jail as the "greatest blot" on Jharkhand's law and order situation and on humanity itself.

She termed it as an example of "institutionalised exploitation operating under the patronage of those in power".

Naz alleged that a 23-year-old Muslim woman inmate was subjected to sexual exploitation for months, allegedly at the hands of the very officials within the jail.

"When the victim became pregnant, an abortion was even performed on her to cover up the entire affair. The most shameful aspect is that the victim remains incarcerated in jail to this day, while the accused officials continue to hold their positions within the very same facility. This situation clearly demonstrates that in Jharkhand, it is not the rule of law that prevails, but rather the rule of power and influence," she alleged.

Calls for Accountability and Transparency

Naz questioned the state government's silence on the issue and alleged that it was allowing time for the evidence to gradually vanish, so that later-under the guise of a perfunctory inquiry-they may attempt to mislead the public.

Launching an attack on state government ministers Irfan Ansari and Hafizul Hassan Ansari, she remarked that while one minister is busy engaging in rhetoric, the other has, as always, maintained a complete silence.

"When the dignity of women is under attack, both the sensitivity and the secularism of these leaders vanish," she said.

On Sunday, Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi had written to Chief Minister Hemant Soren demanding strict action and a high-level probe into the alleged sexual exploitation of a woman inmate by the Superintendent of Birsa Munda Central Jail.

Marandi had also alleged that the inmate was "subjected to continuous mental and physical abuse by the Superintendent of the prison" resulting in the "victim currently being pregnant".

The BJP leader had accused the inspector general of prisons of playing a "pivotal role" in a conspiracy by hushing up this grave matter, causing files to disappear, and extending every form of administrative protection to the guilty.

Marandi had asked the chief minister to initiate immediate, visible, and decisive punitive action against the principal orchestrators of this crime.