News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » IUML leader draws flak over Ram Temple remark

IUML leader draws flak over Ram Temple remark

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 04, 2024 20:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Kerala president Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal on Sunday landed in a controversy over his recent statement that there is no need to protest against the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya as both the new temple and the proposed mosque would strengthen secularism in the country.

Photograph: ANI on X

The IUML is a major ally of the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala and an influential political party among the Muslim community.

Thangal made the statement during an event on January 24 at Manjeri near Malappuram, but a video of it went viral on Sunday.

 

While the Indian National League (INL), a coalition partner of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Federation government in Kerala lashed out at the IUML leader, the Congress party and the IUML defended Thangal and said he was trying to prevent any campaign of hatred and attempts to divide society.

Addressing the event at Manjeri, Thangal had said that the Ram temple which is 'worshipped and revered by the majority of the people' in the country 'is a reality'.

"We cannot go back from that. There is no need for us to protest against it. The temple came up based on a court order and the Babri Masjid is about to be constructed. These two are now part of India. The Ram temple and the proposed Babri Masjid are two best examples that strengthen secularism of our country," Thangal was seen saying in the video.

"We know that it (Babri Masjid) was destroyed by the karsevaks and we had protested against it at that time," he said, adding that Indian Muslims dealt with it in a mature manner.

Indian National League (INL) Kerala State Secretariat Member N K Abdul Azeez in a Facebook post said that political leaders are not ignorant of the fact that Gandhi's Ram Rajya is different from the Ram Rajya of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

"The spiritual Hindu religion of a believer is different from the political Hindutva of the RSS and the political leaders are not ignorant of this fact. Yet they are making a fool of its ranks. It's not possible to believe that the ordinary party workers of IUML will accept this position," Azeez said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty came out in support of Thangal and said his words were misinterpreted.

Kunhalikutty said the Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to politicise the Ayodhya issue and Thangal was trying to warn people not to fall into that trap. "But it was misinterpreted," he said.

Satheesan said while many were trying to ignite tensions needlessly, Thangal was trying to douse it.

"One should understand why he said so. When some are trying to set fire to water, Thangal is trying to douse it. He was speaking against the campaign of hatred and division," Satheesan said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Common Muslim Is Happy Over Ram Mandir'
'Common Muslim Is Happy Over Ram Mandir'
A Temple Fit For The Prince Of Ayodhya
A Temple Fit For The Prince Of Ayodhya
How Ram mandir is a true amalgamation of India
How Ram mandir is a true amalgamation of India
Case booked as Noida boy throws puppy to death
Case booked as Noida boy throws puppy to death
MEA man posted in Moscow held for passing info to Pak
MEA man posted in Moscow held for passing info to Pak
Gill opens up on batting struggles, nets and epic ton
Gill opens up on batting struggles, nets and epic ton
Bhujbal's resignation hasn't been accepted: Fadnavis
Bhujbal's resignation hasn't been accepted: Fadnavis
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

25L visit Ayodhya in 11 days, offerings cross Rs 11 cr

25L visit Ayodhya in 11 days, offerings cross Rs 11 cr

'Muslims should give Gyanvapi, Mathura to Hindus'

'Muslims should give Gyanvapi, Mathura to Hindus'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances