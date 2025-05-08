HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Pro-Pak handles sharing old photos of IAF crashes: India

Pro-Pak handles sharing old photos of IAF crashes: India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 08, 2025 00:19 IST

x

India on Wednesday dismissed claims on Pakistan social media about 'Operation Sindoor', saying the neighbouring country has unleashed a 'full-blown disinformation offensive' with 'lies' and digital theatrics to control the narrative.

IMAGE: The damaged Bilal Mosque in Muzaffarabad, PoK, on May 7, 2025. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

A series of posts by the Press Information Bureau's Fact-Checking Unit said pro-Pakistan social media handles were sharing old photos of crashes of Indian Air Force aircraft and claiming they were shot down by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor on Wednesday.

'Beware of old images shared by pro-Pakistan handles in the present context,' PIB FactCheck said in a post on X.

 

'The video being shared is from February 2025 and depicts the crash of an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mirage 2000 aircraft near Shivpuri, Gwalior, which occurred during a routine training mission,' it said, referring to social media posts by pro-Pakistan handles about a fighter jet clash.

'Following India's decisive strike under 'Operation Sindoor', Pakistan has unleashed a full-blown disinformation offensive -- a desperate attempt to shift the focus and control the narrative with a barrage of lies and digital theatrics,' officials said.

They said that pro-Pakistan social media handles and even influential political figures are deliberately spreading fake news, fabricating stories of miraculous military victories and heroic retaliation that simply do not exist.

'Their goal is clear -- to flood the information space with falsehoods so quickly and overwhelmingly that it becomes difficult to separate fact from fiction. This is not just misinformation; it is a calculated, coordinated campaign designed to distort reality, mislead the public, and manipulate perceptions across the region,' they said.

One viral post falsely claimed that the Pakistan Army had shot down an Indian Rafale jet near Bahawalpur.

The PIB Fact Check team found that the image was from a MiG-21 crash in Moga, Punjab, in 2021 and entirely unrelated to current events.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also made a baseless claim that Indian soldiers were captured during the recent military strikes, a statement that was later debunked and retracted, officials said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India cautions Chinese media over 'Operation Sindoor' posts
India cautions Chinese media over 'Operation Sindoor' posts
Operation Sindoor: 'Pakistan Very Much Expected This'
Operation Sindoor: 'Pakistan Very Much Expected This'
'Next Time It Could Be Lahore and Rawalpindi'
'Next Time It Could Be Lahore and Rawalpindi'
Focused and precise action: India on Operation Sindoor
Focused and precise action: India on Operation Sindoor
Who named India's strike against Pak 'Operation Sindoor'?
Who named India's strike against Pak 'Operation Sindoor'?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Smartphones Launching In May 2025

webstory image 2

8 Recipes That Define Delicious Sindhi Food

webstory image 3

Summer Fun! Go OTT With Oversized Sunglasses

VIDEOS

Indian Army releases videos of strikes on Pakistan terror camps3:25

Indian Army releases videos of strikes on Pakistan terror...

Karachi Airport at standstill as India's Op Sindoor shocks Pakistan2:54

Karachi Airport at standstill as India's Op Sindoor...

Pahalgam attack victim Lt Vinay Narwal's family lauds Op Sindoor9:36

Pahalgam attack victim Lt Vinay Narwal's family lauds Op...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD