Home  » News » India cautions Chinese media over 'Operation Sindoor' posts

India cautions Chinese media over 'Operation Sindoor' posts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 07, 2025 17:55 IST

The Indian Embassy in Beijing has cautioned China's state-run tabloid Global Times to verify messages before posting them on social media on Indian military strikes targeting Pakistan's terror infrastructure on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Damaged rooftop of Bilal Mosque is seen after it was hit by an Indian strike in Muzaffarabad, PoK, on May 7, 2025. Photograph: Akhtar Somroo/Reuters

'(1/n) Dear @globaltimesnews we would recommend you verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of disinformation,' the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

'(2/n) Several pro-Pakistan handles are spreading baseless claims in the context of #OperationSindoor, attempting to mislead the public. When media outlets share such information without verifying sources, it reflects a serious lapse in responsibility and journalistic ethics,' it said, questioning the daily's posts on Pakistan Air Force claims.

 

The Embassy's post also pointed to a PIB fact-check post on X about pro-Pakistan handles showing an IAF jet crashed in India's Punjab in 2021.

'Beware of old images shared by pro-Pakistan handles in the present context! An old image showing a crashed aircraft is being circulated with the claim that Pakistan recently shot down an Indian Rafale jet near Bahawalpur during the ongoing #OperationSindoor,' the PIB post said.

'This image is from an earlier incident involving an IAF MiG-21 fighter jet that crashed in Moga district in Punjab in 2021,' it added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
