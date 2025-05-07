HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Focused and precise action: India on Operation Sindoor

Focused and precise action: India on Operation Sindoor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 07, 2025 08:59 IST

x

Soon after its military strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, India on Wednesday said the operation was "focused and precise" and it has credible leads and evidence pointing towards the clear involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists in the Pahalgam attack.

IMAGE: Multiple loud explosions were heard in the area close to the mountains around the city of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Photograph: Reuters

Following the precision strikes, India reached out to several world capitals and briefed senior officials about its anti-terror actions against Pakistan.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke to US NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio and briefed him on the actions taken.

 

"India has credible leads, technical inputs, testimony of the survivors and other evidence pointing towards the clear involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists in this attack," the Indian embassy in Washington said.

"It was expected that Pakistan would take action against terrorists and the infrastructure that supports them," it said.

"Instead, during the fortnight that has gone by, Pakistan has indulged in denial and made allegations of false flag operations against India," the embassy said.

It said India's actions have been "focused and precise" and they were "measured, responsible and designed to be non-escalatory in nature."

"No Pakistani civilian, economic or military targets have been hit. Only known terror camps were targeted," the embassy said.

The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor'.

India's actions came two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack that triggered widespread outrage in India and abroad.

"These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered," the Army said in the statement.

"We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable," it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India launches Op Sindoor, hits 9 terror sites in Pak, PoK
India launches Op Sindoor, hits 9 terror sites in Pak, PoK
3 civilians killed in Pak shelling in J-K post Op Sindoor
3 civilians killed in Pak shelling in J-K post Op Sindoor
Pak confirms 3 Indian missile strikes, vows response
Pak confirms 3 Indian missile strikes, vows response
'India-Pakistan Conflict Would Be A Limited One'
'India-Pakistan Conflict Would Be A Limited One'
Pahalgam Attack: 'Munir Would Have Known'
Pahalgam Attack: 'Munir Would Have Known'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Largest Armies In The World

webstory image 2

World Asthma Day: Healthy Habits To Control Asthma

webstory image 3

OnePlus 13S Coming To India Soon

VIDEOS

India's water will be used for India: Modi2:41

India's water will be used for India: Modi

Want to thank PM for avenging husband's death, says wife of Pahalgam victim0:39

Want to thank PM for avenging husband's death, says wife...

Watch: Chenab river runs dry near Pakistan1:25

Watch: Chenab river runs dry near Pakistan

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD