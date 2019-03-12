Priyanka targets Modi govt in maiden rally on PM's home state

March 12, 2019 18:39 IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday targeted the Modi government over "unkept promises and spread of hatred" in the country.

IMAGE: Congress eneral secretary Priyanka Gandhi addresses a rally in Gujarat. Photograph: Courtesy @INCIndia/Twitter

Addressing her first political rally in Gujarat after assuming charge as Congress general secretary, she said she was saddened by what was happening in the country.

"Our institutions are being destroyed. Wherever you see, hatred is being spread," she said.

"Nothing matters more to us that you and I protect this nation, work for it and move forward together," the Congress leader said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi were present at the rally near Adalaj village of Gandhinagar district.

Priyanka said the Modi government did not fulfil its promises of providing jobs to crores of people in the country.

The Congress held a rally in Modi's home state to sound its poll bugle for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier Tuesday, a meeting of the Congress Working Committee was held in Gujarat after a gap of 58 years. The previous CWC meeting was last held in the state at Bhavnagar in 1961.

