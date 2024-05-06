How Trisha Spent Her Birthday

Here's looking at how film folk spent their weekend.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Trisha Krishnan turned 41 on May 4, and she posts how her day went.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Expressing gratitude, she writes, '#blessed #grateful #thankful Thanks to each and every one of you who took the time out to make me feel this way.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor dances with son Vayu and writes, 'Sunday funday dancing with my cub.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan steps out in sheer black in Udaipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar enjoys some laughs with her puppy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor takes a selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah gets touristy on the Dal Lake in Kashmir.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Prakash Varrier/Instagram

Priya Prakash Varrier goes on a trek.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu spends memorable moments with daughter Devi in Mauritius before heading back to Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

'Sought blessings of The Trinity: Shivji, Brahmaji & Vishnuji at Trimbakeshwar Jyotirling Temple,' says Pooja Gor from Nashik.