How Trisha Spent Her Birthday

Here's looking at how film folk spent their weekend.
Trisha Krishnan turned 41 on May 4, and she posts how her day went.
Expressing gratitude, she writes, '#blessed #grateful #thankful Thanks to each and every one of you who took the time out to make me feel this way.'
Sonam Kapoor dances with son Vayu and writes, 'Sunday funday dancing with my cub.'
Sonal Chauhan steps out in sheer black in Udaipur.
Manushi Chhillar enjoys some laughs with her puppy.
Karisma Kapoor takes a selfie.
Daisy Shah gets touristy on the Dal Lake in Kashmir.
Priya Prakash Varrier goes on a trek.
Bipasha Basu spends memorable moments with daughter Devi in Mauritius before heading back to Mumbai.
'Sought blessings of The Trinity: Shivji, Brahmaji & Vishnuji at Trimbakeshwar Jyotirling Temple,' says Pooja Gor from Nashik.