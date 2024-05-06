News
When Will This Heat Wave End?

When Will This Heat Wave End?

By REDIFF NEWS
May 06, 2024 18:07 IST
Sweltering conditions prevail across the land.

 

 

IMAGE: People cover themselves to protect from the heat on a hot summer day, in Surat, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Farmers harvest paddy crops on a hot summer day in Birbhum, West Bengal. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Women use scarves to cover their faces on a hot summer day in Prayagraj, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Pigeons drink water from a stone pot on a hot summer day in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Women covering their faces walk on Kartavya Path on a hot summer day in New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A man walks past a mirage on Kartavya Path on a hot summer day. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A mahout bathes an elephant at Mumbai zoo on a hot and humid afternoon, here and below. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: Villagers walk barefoot under the scorching sun to collect drinking water from a newly installed water tank at Gangie village, Suri in Birbhum, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

