When Will This Heat Wave End?

Sweltering conditions prevail across the land.

IMAGE: People cover themselves to protect from the heat on a hot summer day, in Surat, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Farmers harvest paddy crops on a hot summer day in Birbhum, West Bengal. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Women use scarves to cover their faces on a hot summer day in Prayagraj, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Pigeons drink water from a stone pot on a hot summer day in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Women covering their faces walk on Kartavya Path on a hot summer day in New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A man walks past a mirage on Kartavya Path on a hot summer day. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A mahout bathes an elephant at Mumbai zoo on a hot and humid afternoon, here and below. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: Villagers walk barefoot under the scorching sun to collect drinking water from a newly installed water tank at Gangie village, Suri in Birbhum, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com