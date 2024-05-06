News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sunita Williams Heads To Space

Sunita Williams Heads To Space

By REDIFF NEWS
May 06, 2024 17:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore will fly to space as the first crewed mission on Boeing's Starliner.

Williams and Wilmore will launch NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test aboard the company's Starliner spacecraft atop a ULA (United Launch Alliance) Atlas V rocket from the Space Launch Complex-41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

As part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program, NASA astronauts Williams and Wilmore are the first to launch to the International Space Station aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.

The flight test, targeted for launch at 10:34 pm EDT on Monday, May 6 (8.04 am IST, May 7), serves as an end-to-end demonstration of Boeing's crew transportation system and will carry Williams and Wilmore to and from the orbiting laboratory.

 

IMAGE: NASA astronauts Sunita 'Suni' Williams and Barry 'Butch' Wilmore participate in a virtual media engagement event from inside the Astronaut Crew Quarters in the Neil A Armstrong Operations and Checkout Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy Joel Kowsky/NASA

 

IMAGE: Butch and Suni, Boeing Crew Flight Test commander and pilot, speak while watching Boeing's Starliner spacecraft atop the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket on the launch pad of the Space Launch Complex-41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday, May 4, 2024, ahead of NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test. Photograph: Kind courtesy Joel Kowsky/NASA

 

IMAGE: Butch and Suni pose for a picture after the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft aboard was rolled out of the Vertical Integration Facility to the launch pad at the Space Launch Complex 41 ahead of NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test, Saturday, May 4, 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy Joel Kowsky/NASA

 

IMAGE: Butch and Suni are seen after the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket was intergrated with Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft on the launch pad. Photograph: Kind courtesy Joel Kowsky/NASA

 

IMAGE: Butch and Suni in front of the T-38 aircraft.
Both wore blue space suits with patches on them, dark brown boots and straps around their legs and upper body. Photograph: Kind courtesy Robert Markowitz/NASA/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sunita Williams checks her suit. Photograph: NASA/ANI

 

IMAGE: Butch and Suni during Suited Post-Landing Emergency Egress in the Boeing Starliner Mockup at NASA's Johnson Space Center. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bill Stafford/NASA/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Butch and Suni during Suited EMER SIM Operations in the Boeing Starliner simulator at NASA's Johnson Space Center. Photograph: Kind courtesy Robert Markowitz/NASA/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft aboard is rolled out of the Vertical Integration Facility to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 ahead of the NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test, Saturday, May 4, 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy Joel Kowsky/NASA

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Sunita Williams Speaks To Rediff From Space
Bringing Up Sunita Williams
Sunita Williams: When one world to conquer isn't enough
Snap ties with Israeli varsity: Ashoka students to VC
Snap ties with Israeli varsity: Ashoka students to VC
Sensex closes flat, Nifty slips on profit taking
Sensex closes flat, Nifty slips on profit taking
Leave alone 400, BJP won't get more than...: Rahul
Leave alone 400, BJP won't get more than...: Rahul
When Will This Heat Wave End?
When Will This Heat Wave End?
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on Tuesday

Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on Tuesday

I love floating around; it's priceless: Sunita Williams

I love floating around; it's priceless: Sunita Williams

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances