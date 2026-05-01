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Home  » News » Meerut Man Kills Wife Over Extra-Marital Affair: Police

Meerut Man Kills Wife Over Extra-Marital Affair: Police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 01, 2026 22:33 IST

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A man in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife after she discovered his extra-marital affair, highlighting the tragic consequences of infidelity and domestic disputes.

Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Key Points

  • A 28-year-old man was arrested in Meerut for allegedly murdering his wife.
  • The murder occurred after the wife discovered her husband's alleged extra-marital affair.
  • The accused used a paper cutter to slit his wife's throat.
  • The accused, an e-rickshaw driver, has confessed to the crime.

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife by slitting her throat with a paper cutter after she learned of his alleged extra-marital affair, police said on Friday.

Details of the Crime and Arrest

The incident took place in the Lisadi Gate area, and the accused, identified as Saqib, was arrested in Majid Nagar.

 

Police also recovered a paper cutter used in the crime.

Police Investigation and Confession

SP City Vinayak Gopal Bhosale said, "During preliminary investigation, it came to light that the accused was involved with another woman. When his wife learned about it, a dispute broke out, following which he killed her."

The victim, Kausar (27), was found lying in a pool of blood near a bed in her house on Friday morning.

The matter surfaced when the couple's daughters alerted the landlord.

Police said the accused, an e-rickshaw driver, has confessed to the crime during questioning.

He has been produced before a court, and further proceedings are underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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