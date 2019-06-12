President's rule in J-K extended for 6 more months

June 12, 2019 21:30 IST

Photograph: Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik addresses a press conference in Srinagar.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved extension of President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six more months beginning July 3, Union minister Prakash Javedkar said.

A meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided that central rule, which has been continuing in Jammu and Kashmir since June 20, 2018, will remain for six months.

"Yes, it has been decided," Javadekar told reporters when asked whether the Cabinet gave its nod to extend President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official statement said based on the prevailing situation in the state as stated in the report of Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister has approved the extension of President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for a further period of six months with effect from July 3, 2019, under article 356(4) of the Constitution of India.

This is likely to be the last extension of the central rule in the state as the Election Commission had issued a statement recently stating that elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be announced after the annual Amarnath Yatra beginning on July 1.

The present term of President's rule is expiring on July 2 and the Governor has recommended that the President rule in the state may be extended for a further period of six months with effect from July 3, the statement said.

A resolution seeking approval of the Parliament for the extension of the central rule in Jammu and Kashmir will be moved in both houses of parliament during the forthcoming session.

The Governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir was imposed initially on June 20, 2018 and the State Assembly was kept in suspended animation after the state plunged into a political crisis when the Mehbooba Mufti-led coalition government was reduced to minority following withdrawal of support by the 25-member BJP in the state.

Under Section 92 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, there is no provision for further continuation of Governor's rule after six months. Hence, on the recommendation of Governor and having regard to the prevailing situation in the state, the President's rule was imposed on December 20, 2018.

Subsequently, a resolution approving the President's rule was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 28, 2018 and in the Rajya Sabha on January 3, 2019.

Governor Satypal Malik on November 21, 2018 dissolved the 87-member state assembly after the PDP, supported by the Congress and their arch rivals National Conference, had staked claim to form the government.

Simultaneously, the two-member People's Conference led by Sajjad Lone had also staked claim to form a government with 25 members of the BJP and other 18 unknown members.

The governor had dissolved the assembly citing horse-trading and lack of stability to form a government as the reasons.

No presidential proclamation shall in any case remain in force for more than three years except for the intervention of Election Commission of India which has to certify that the continuance in force of the Proclamation is necessary on account of difficulties in holding general elections to the Legislative Assembly.