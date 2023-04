On Saturday, April 8, 2023, President Droupadi Murmu, supreme commander of the India's armed forces, took a sortie on the Indian Air Force's Sukhoi 30 fighter aircraft at the IAF's Tezpur Air Force Station.

Glimpses from the Rashtrapati's sortie.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu with IAF officers after her sortie at the Tezpur Air Force Station, on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

