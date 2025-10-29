HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » SEE: President Murmu takes a sortie in Rafale

SEE: President Murmu takes a sortie in Rafale

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 29, 2025 12:15 IST

x

President Droupadi Murmu undertook a sortie in a Rafale fighter jet from the Air Force Station in Haryana's Ambala on Wednesday.

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh also flew in a separate aircraft from the same airbase.

Before getting on to the Rafale jet, the President wore a G-suit.

 

Murmu, who was holding a helmet in her hand and wearing sun glasses, also posed for pictures with the pilot.

Shortly before the aircraft took off at 11.27 am, the President waved from inside the jet.

The President was also accorded a ceremonial guard of honour after she arrived at the Air Force Station on Wednesday morning.

Rafale jets were used during Operation Sindoor, launched by India in response to the April 22 dastardly Pahalgam terror attack.

In April 2023, Murmu, the supreme commander of the Indian armed forces has undertaken a sortie in Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam.

Former presidents A P J Abdul Kalam and Pratibha Patil had undertaken sorties in Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Air Force Station, Lohegaon near Pune on June 8, 2006 and November 25, 2009, respectively.

Manufactured by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, Rafale fighter aircraft were formally inducted into the Indian Air Force in September 2020 at the Air Force Station, Ambala.

The first five Rafale aircraft, which had arrived from France on July 27, 2020, were inducted in 17 Squadron, the 'Golden Arrows'.

The Rafale jets were used in Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 to destroy several terror infrastructures in territories controlled by Pakistan. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

After Sukhoi, President Murmu to take Rafale sortie on Wednesday
After Sukhoi, President Murmu to take Rafale sortie on Wednesday
Desert Thunder: Army Showcases Thar Shakti
Desert Thunder: Army Showcases Thar Shakti
Tejas Mk1A Gets Ready To Boost IAF Air Power
Tejas Mk1A Gets Ready To Boost IAF Air Power
HAL Speeds Up Tejas Production
HAL Speeds Up Tejas Production
Op Sindoor gave Pak a 'good dose' of caution: Rajnath
Op Sindoor gave Pak a 'good dose' of caution: Rajnath

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Rashmika Mandanna Movies on OTT

webstory image 2

Clean People: 9 Countries With The Best Bathing Habits

webstory image 3

Galaxy Watch 8 Checks Your Internal Defenses

VIDEOS

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Spotted Outside Restaurant in Bandra1:19

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Spotted Outside Restaurant in...

Grammy-winning artist Enrique Iglesias arrives in Mumbai for his concert2:21

Grammy-winning artist Enrique Iglesias arrives in Mumbai...

Trump lands in South Korea for the final leg of his Asia trip1:12

Trump lands in South Korea for the final leg of his Asia...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO