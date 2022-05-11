The Bravest Of The Brave

President Ram Nath Kovind -- supreme commander of India's defence forces -- conveyed the nation's deepest gratitude to bravehearts who had protected the motherland from harm at the Defence Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday May 10, 2022.

Please click on the images for glimpses of soldiers who were presented the Shaurya Chakra for gallantry.

IMAGE: President Kovind presents the Shaurya Chakra to Major Ravi Kumar Chaudhary, Grenadiers 55th Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles, who 'displayed unparalleled courage and supreme leadership qualities during the conduct of four successful operations, resulting in elimination of 13 terrorists.' All Photographs: Rashtrapati Bhavan/Twitter

IMAGE: President Kovind presents the Shaurya Chakra to Rifleman Rakesh Sharma, 5 Assam Rifles whose tactical acumen, inspiring leadership and courage helped in eliminating two dreaded insurgents.

IMAGE: President Kovind presents the Shaurya Chakra to Captain Vikas Khatri, Mechanised Infantry, 16th Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles who showed extraordinary bravery, exemplary grit in neutralisation of two terrorists and apprehending one terrorist.

IMAGE: President Kovind presents the Shaurya Chakra to Group Captain Perminder Antil whose superior piloting skills ensured the safety of a Su-30 aircraft and precluded possible damage to life and property on ground in the event of an ejection.

IMAGE: President Kovind presents the Shaurya Chakra to Rifleman Mukesh Kumar, Rajputana Rifles, 9th Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles who in spite of sustaining a gunshot injury, displayed exceptional courage and valour and eliminated a terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir.

IMAGE: President Kovind presents the Shaurya Chakra to Sepoy Neeraj Ahlawat, Jat Regiment, 34th Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles whose gallant actions led to the elimination of a terrorist in J&K.

IMAGE: President Kovind presents the Shaurya Chakra to Major Arun Kumar Pandey, Rajput Regiment, 44th Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles who displayed outstanding leadership and unparalleled courage in neutralising two terrorists in J&K.

IMAGE: President Kovind presents the Shaurya Chakra to the family of Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Kumar Reddy, 17th Battalion, Madras Regiment (posthumous) wo displayed conspicuous bravery, courage under fire and unparalleled esprit-de-corps while carrying out an operation against terrorists.

IMAGE: President Kovind presents the Shaurya Chakra to the family of Naib Subedar Sreejith M, 17th Battalion, Madras Regiment (posthumous) for his conspicuous gallantry and selfless leadership. He made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

IMAGE: President Kovind presents the Shaurya Chakra to the family of Havildar Kashiray Bammanalli, Corps of Engineers, 44th Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles (posthumous) who displayed indomitable spirit and exceptional bravery in elimination of terrorists, saving the lives of team members.

IMAGE: President Kovind presents the Shaurya Chakra to the family of Havildar Pinku Kumar, Jat Regiment, 34th Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles (posthumous) who displayed conspicuous bravery disregarding his personal safety in an operation in J&K and laid down his life in the service of the nation.

IMAGE: President Kovind presents the Shaurya Chakra to the family of Havildar Anil Kumar Tomar, Rajput Regiment, 44th Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles (posthumous) who displayed exceptional bravery under grave mortal danger while neutralising two terrorists.

IMAGE: President Kovind presents the Shaurya Chakra to the family of Captain Ashutosh Kumar, 18th Battalion, Madras Regiment (Posthumous), who displayed courage of highest order in saving a fellow soldier's life. He eliminated a terrorist and made the supreme sacrifice for the nation while serving in J&K.

