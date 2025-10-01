President Confers Honours On Bodyguard

On September 30, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu presented the diamond jubilee Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to the President's Bodyguard at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in recognition of 75 years of glorious service.

Viraat, the commandant's charger, which retired in 2022, was present on the occasion.

The President's Bodyguard has adopted Viraat after his retirement, which is a unique symbol of the bond between its personnel and their horses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had patted this horse at the Republic Day parade on January 26, 2022.

In her brief remarks at the ceremony, the President congratulated the President's Bodyguard for their professional excellence and adherence to the finest military traditions.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu arrives at the ceremony. Photographs: Office of Press Secretary to the President/ANI Photo

IMAGE: President Murmu during the ceremony.

IMAGE: The President's Bodyguard assemble at the ceremony, here and below.

IMAGE: President Murmu presents the Diamond Jubilee Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner, here and below.

IMAGE: President Murmu feeds a horse.

IMAGE: The President's Bodyguard performs during the ceremony, here and below.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff