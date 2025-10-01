HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » President Confers Honours On Bodyguard

President Confers Honours On Bodyguard

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 01, 2025 12:33 IST

x

On September 30, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu presented the diamond jubilee Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to the President's Bodyguard at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in recognition of 75 years of glorious service.

Viraat, the commandant's charger, which retired in 2022, was present on the occasion.

The President's Bodyguard has adopted Viraat after his retirement, which is a unique symbol of the bond between its personnel and their horses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had patted this horse at the Republic Day parade on January 26, 2022.

In her brief remarks at the ceremony, the President congratulated the President's Bodyguard for their professional excellence and adherence to the finest military traditions.

 

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu arrives at the ceremony. Photographs: Office of Press Secretary to the President/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: President Murmu during the ceremony.

 

IMAGE: The President's Bodyguard assemble at the ceremony, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: President Murmu presents the Diamond Jubilee Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: President Murmu feeds a horse.

 

IMAGE: The President's Bodyguard performs during the ceremony, here and below.

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'May All Know The Greatness Of India'
'May All Know The Greatness Of India'
President's Bodyguard Is 250!
President's Bodyguard Is 250!
Virat Retires On R-Day
Virat Retires On R-Day
What's President Murmu Looking At?
What's President Murmu Looking At?
Murmu Revives Buggy Tradition After 40 Years
Murmu Revives Buggy Tradition After 40 Years

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most-Watched Movies Ever

webstory image 2

7 Top Natural Ingredients To Make Your Face Shine

webstory image 3

8-Must Watch OTT Shows

VIDEOS

PM Modi visits CR Park Durga Puja Pandal amid Navratri celebrations3:36

PM Modi visits CR Park Durga Puja Pandal amid Navratri...

Aishwarya dazzles in diamond-studded sherwani at Paris Fashion Week2:53

Aishwarya dazzles in diamond-studded sherwani at Paris...

Priyanka Chopra visits Rani Mukerji-Kajol family's Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai2:10

Priyanka Chopra visits Rani Mukerji-Kajol family's Durga...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV