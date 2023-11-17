President's Bodyguard Is 250!

President Droupadi Murmu inspected a guard of honour at the sestercentennial (250th anniversary) celebrations and presented the President's Standard of Bodyguard and Regimental Standard to the President's Bodyguard at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

IMAGE: The President's Bodyguard displays its awesome and dazzling skills at the sestercentennial celebrations, here and below. All photographs: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Sikh Regiment perform the martial arts, Gatka.

IMAGE: The Madras Regiment at the event.

IMAGE: Earlier, President Murmu inspected the Guard of Honour.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, Chief Justice of India Dr Dhananjay Yeshwant Chandrachud and Kalpana Das Chandrachud are also seen.

IMAGE: President Murmu presents the President's Standard of Bodyguard and Regimental Standard to the President's Bodyguard.

IMAGE: Chief Justice Chandrachud with his wife and son Abhinav Chandrachud.

IMAGE: President Murmu greets Chief Justice Chandrachud.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is also seen.

IMAGE: Vice President Dhankhar with Chief Justice Chandrachud.

IMAGE: President Murmu and her grand-daughter leave after the celebrations.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com