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Pregnant Woman Dies In Delhi; Dowry Harassment Alleged

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 12:58 IST

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A pregnant woman's death in Delhi is under investigation following allegations of dowry harassment by her family, raising concerns about domestic violence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A pregnant woman in Delhi died after falling from a fourth-floor building.
  • The woman's family alleges dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws.
  • The family claims the woman was subjected to mental harassment and demands for gold and cash.
  • Police have initiated legal proceedings and are recording statements from family members to investigate the death.

A 25-year-old pregnant woman died allegedly after falling from the fourth floor of a building in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area, with her family accusing her husband and in-laws of dowry torture, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday. The woman was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the police said.

 

Dowry Demands and Allegations of Harassment

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the woman had married the man of her choice around three months ago. However, her family alleged, within a month of the marriage, the husband and his family started demanding gold and cash and subjected her to mental harassment.

"She has fallen from the fourth floor. For the last three to four days there were a lot of disagreements. My brother, mother and other relatives had gone there to resolve the matter," the deceased woman's sister told PTI.

Family's Plea for Justice

The woman's mother alleged that her daughter had repeatedly complained of torture at her matrimonial home and feared for her life.

"When I went to meet her, she said she was being tortured. She told me that they will kill her. She was pregnant. We want justice for our daughter," the grieving mother said. A police officer said legal proceedings had been initiated in the death.

Police Investigation Underway

"The matter is under investigation and statements of family members are being recorded. Appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings," the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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