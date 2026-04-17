Veterinary Raw Material Worth Lakhs Stolen from Consignment in Thane

A Thane businessman is seeking justice after reporting the theft of veterinary raw material worth Rs 45 lakh from a consignment destined for Dehradun, prompting a police investigation into the major loss.

Key Points A Thane businessman reported the theft of veterinary raw material, Amprolium HCL, valued at approximately Rs 45 lakh.

The theft occurred during transit of a consignment from Bhiwandi, Thane, to a company in Dehradun.

41 drums of the veterinary material were allegedly stolen and replaced with fake substances.

The discrepancy was discovered when the receiver in Dehradun notified the supplier about inconsistencies in the consignment.

Police in Thane have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the theft of the veterinary raw material.

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case after a businessman alleged that veterinary raw material worth about Rs 45 lakh was pilfered from his consignment, an official said on Friday.

According to the complaint, the incident took place between January and April, during which unidentified persons allegedly stole Amprolium HCL, a veterinary raw material in powdered form.

A police official said that the businessman had dispatched a consignment to a company in Dehradun in January through a transporter from Bhiwandi in Thane district.

During transit, someone allegedly stole 41 drums of the material, weighing around 1,025 kg, and replaced them with fake substances of similar appearance.

The matter came to light when the receiver informed the supplier regarding discrepancies in the consignment.

The value of the stolen material has been estimated at Rs 44.85 lakh, police said, adding that a probe into the matter was underway.