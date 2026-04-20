Powerful earthquake hits Japan, Tsunami alert sounded

A powerful earthquake in Japan has triggered tsunami warnings and evacuation orders, prompting concerns about potential damage and safety.

IMAGE: A local resident evacuates to a higher place after a tsunami warning was issued following an earthquake, in Kushiro on Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost main island, on April 20, 2026, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Photograph: Kyodo/via Reuters

Key Points A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck northeastern and northern Japan, triggering a tsunami warning.

Tsunami waves up to 3 meters were forecast for the Pacific coasts of Hokkaido, Aomori, and Iwate.

Residents in quake-affected areas were urged to evacuate to higher ground immediately.

No abnormalities were reported at nuclear power plants in Aomori, Miyagi, and Fukushima prefectures.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of similar scale quakes for the next week.

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 struck northeastern and northern Japan on Monday, with a tsunami warning issued, the country's weather agency said.

An 80-centimeter tsunami was observed at Kuji port in Iwate Prefecture, the Japanese Met Agency said.

Earthquake Details and Seismic Activity

The 4:53 p.m. quake registered an upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, state media Kyodo cited.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.4 - 100 km ENE of Miyako, Japan," the USGS said. The earthquake's magnitude was initially estimated to be 7.4 but was later revised up.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned of quakes of a similar scale for a week, Kyodo reported.

Public broadcaster NHK reported that the quake struck at a depth of 10 km.

Tsunami Warnings and Affected Areas

The Japanese weather agency issued tsunami warnings for the Pacific coasts of Hokkaido, Aomori, and Iwate prefectures, forecasting tsunami waves of up to 3 meters to arrive immediately.

Nuclear Plant Status and Safety Measures

No abnormalities were reported at the Higashidori and Onagawa nuclear plants in Aomori and Miyagi prefectures or at the Fukushima Daiichi and Daini nuclear power plants in Fukushima Prefecture, according to their operators, as per the Kyodo news agency.

Addressing reporters at her office, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged people in quake-affected areas to evacuate to higher ground.

JR East said it has suspended services of the Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train between Tokyo and Shin-Aomori stations.

Japan is located in a seismically active zone and experiences frequent earthquakes.

The country has invested heavily in earthquake early warning systems and disaster preparedness measures. India's National Disaster Management Authority monitors seismic activity globally and provides guidance for potential impacts in the Indian Ocean region.