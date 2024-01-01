News
Rediff.com  » News » Tsunami alert after 7.5 magnitude earthquake rocks Japan

Tsunami alert after 7.5 magnitude earthquake rocks Japan

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 01, 2024 15:17 IST
A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.5 rocked central Japan on Monday, leading to a tsunami warning for the country's western coast, according to the United States Geological Survey.

IMAGE: Road cracks caused by an earthquake is seen in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, January 1, 2024, in this photo released by Kyodo.Photograph: Kyodo via Reuters

The intensity was measured 7 on the Japanese scale -- which ranges from zero to seven -- on the Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture, according to NHK.

 

The earthquake occurred at 4:10 pm (local time) 42 km North-East of Anamizu, Japan.

The depth was reported at 10 km, according to the USGS.

It also shook buildings in central Tokyo.

Waves of 80 cm reached Toyama Prefecture around 4:35 pm and waves of 40 meters also reached Kashiwazaki, Niigata Prefecture, at 4:36 pm. It also reached Niigata's Sado Island at 4:10 pm.

The tsunami warning urged people to quickly leave coastal areas of Ishikawa, Niigata, Toyama and Yamagata prefectures, with over 1.2-meter waves reaching the Noto Peninsula's Wajima Port in Ishikawa, NHK reported.

Tsunami warnings were also issued for Niigata, Toyama, Yamagata, Fukui and Hyogo prefectures, also along the Japan Sea Coast, NHK reported.

An assessment of damages due to the earthquake is awaited.

The Japan PM Office also issued instructions amid the pressing situation.

It asked the officials to provide timely and accurate information to the public regarding the tsunami and evacuation and take thorough measures to prevent damage, such as the evacuation of residents.

"Assess the state of affairs regarding damage as soon as possible," it said.

The PM Office further asked the officials to act in close coordination with local governments and under the principle of prioritizing human life above all else.

"Spare no effort in our emergency disaster responses, including saving lives and rescuing disaster victims, with the Government working as one," it added.

