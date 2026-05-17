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Case filed over 'Wayanad will become next Amethi' posters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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May 17, 2026 16:10 IST

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An investigation is underway in Wayanad after posters targeting Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders surfaced, sparking political tensions and prompting police action.

Posters in Wayanad

IMAGE: Posters targeting Congress leadership appeared in Wayanad. Photograph: @AnoopKaippalli/X

Key Points

  • Posters targeting Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge appeared in Wayanad.
  • Police have registered a case following a complaint by MLA T Siddique.
  • The posters threatened that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would be defeated in the next election.
  • CCTV footage has been retrieved to identify the person who pasted the posters.

Police have registered a case after posters targeting Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge appeared on the walls of Congress office and nearby areas in Wayanad, officials said on Sunday.

Officials at Kalpetta police station said the case was registered following a complaint lodged by MLA T Siddique.

 

Investigation Launched into Anti-Gandhi Posters

According to the FIR, the posters targeting the three party leaders appeared at the Wayanad DCC office compound wall and nearby areas on May 13, when uncertainty prevailed over the selection of the next Kerala Chief Minister.

Officials said the posters also threatened that Vadra, who is the MP from Wayanad, would be defeated in the next election.

It warned that "Wayanad will become the next Amethi".

Congress Reacts to Threatening Posters

Police said that soon after the incident, Congress workers removed the posters.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Kerala Police Act.

Efforts to Identify Suspect Underway

Police have retrieved CCTV footage in which a person was seen pasting the posters on the walls, and efforts are underway to identify him, officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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