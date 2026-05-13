Kerala CM Deadlock Exposes Congress Weakness

In a state known for high political literacy and ideological mobilisation, the Congress' inability to quickly settle on a leader after securing a massive mandate has fed a narrative that the party remains excessively dependent on Delhi, deeply faction-ridden and vulnerable to internal sabotage.

IMAGE: V D Satheesan, Kerala AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi, Ramesh Chennithala, party General Secretary K C Venugopal and Kerala Congress President Sunny Joseph leave from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's home in New Delhi, May 9, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Congress faces mounting criticism after failing to announce Kerala's chief minister despite securing a commanding electoral mandate.

K C Venugopal, V D Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala remain locked in an intense leadership struggle.

IUML publicly warned the Congress that prolonged indecision was embarrassing the alliance and frustrating politically aware Kerala voters.

More than a week after the Congress-led United Democratic Front stormed back to power in Kerala with a commanding 102-seat mandate, the party that defeated the Left with rare political clarity now finds itself trapped in a spectacle of indecision, factional bargaining and public embarrassment, unable to answer the most basic question that follows an electoral triumph: who will lead the government as chief minister.

The extraordinary delay in naming a chief minister has triggered growing unease inside the Congress ecosystem, infuriated allies, emboldened the Bharatiya Janata Party and revived uncomfortable questions about whether the Congress, despite its electoral resurgence in several states, remains structurally incapable of managing power transitions without descending into internal conflict.

At the centre of the impasse lies a three-cornered battle between Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, former Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala assembly V D Satheesan and Congress veteran Ramesh Chennithala -- three leaders representing not merely individual ambition but competing power centres within the Kerala Congress.

The Congress high command, led by party President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, has spent days conducting marathon consultations in New Delhi, summoning former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chiefs, organisational leaders, observers and alliance stakeholders in an apparent attempt to avoid a rupture inside the party immediately after one of its biggest victories in recent years.

Yet every passing day without a decision has only deepened the perception that the Congress is struggling to reconcile legislative arithmetic with public legitimacy.

Party insiders say the high command is caught between two sharply diverging political assessments. A majority of newly elected Congress MLAs are believed to favour Venugopal, whose organisational grip and proximity to the national leadership make him the establishment candidate.

But Satheesan, credited with aggressively taking on the Left Democratic Front government during his tenure as Opposition leader, is widely seen as the more popular public face and the leader who connected most effectively with anti-incumbency sentiment on the ground.

Chennithala, meanwhile, has staked his claim on seniority, experience and his long-standing role in Kerala Congress politics.

The result is a paralysis that has transformed a landslide mandate into a public relations disaster.

"We have conveyed whatever we had to say to the high command. They have heard everything. The rest is for them to decide," Chennithala told reporters after meeting the leadership in Delhi, defending the prolonged exercise as part of the Congress' 'internal democracy'.

IMAGE: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with V D Satheesan, the frontrunner for the chief ministership. Photograph: Kind courtesy VD Satheesan/Facebook

But the party's allies are no longer hiding their frustration. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), one of the Congress' most crucial allies in the United Democratic Front and a party that delivered 22 seats to the coalition, publicly warned the Congress that the delay was damaging the UDF's credibility.

IUML Malappuram district General Secretary P Abdul Hameed bluntly said the delay had 'brought embarrassment to the UDF' and warned that prolonging the process further could have 'repercussions'.

'People are openly expressing their dissatisfaction to us. Questions are being raised from all quarters... at street corners, marriage functions and even at funerals,' Hameed reportedly remarked, in comments that reflected the growing impatience among UDF workers who expected a swift transfer of power after such a decisive verdict.

His criticism cut deeper because it punctured the Congress argument that it still had Constitutional time before the current assembly's term expires on May 23.

'Such explanations may work elsewhere, but not in Kerala. People here are politically informed and highly engaged. They understand exactly what is happening,' he said.

In a state known for high political literacy and ideological mobilisation, the Congress' inability to quickly settle on a leader after securing a massive mandate has fed a narrative that the party remains excessively dependent on Delhi, deeply faction-ridden and vulnerable to internal sabotage.

The situation has worsened because the factional battle is no longer confined to closed-door meetings.

Posters proclaiming 'Kerala Wants KC' appeared in Thiruvananthapuram backing Venugopal, while rival camps projected Satheesan as the 'Natural Choice'.

The public mobilisation by supporters reportedly angered the central leadership, with Rahul Gandhi said to have strongly reprimanded Kerala leaders for failing to restrain competitive displays after the victory.

Sources familiar with the discussions said Kharge adopted a firm line during the meetings, signalling that no announcement would be made until the party restored discipline and ended the open projection wars.

The Congress leadership's hesitation also reflects a deeper anxiety within the party: The fear of alienating one faction strongly enough to trigger instability immediately after assuming office.

IMAGE: Congress leaders celebrate the party victory in the Kerala elections. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shashi Tharoor/X

Modi Targets Congress Infighting

This is particularly significant because Kerala has historically witnessed intense factionalism within the Congress, often splitting between rival camps aligned with powerful regional leaders.

While the UDF victory temporarily papered over those divisions, the chief ministerial contest has reopened old fault lines almost instantly.

Ironically, the Congress' attempt to appear consultative and democratic is now being interpreted by critics as evidence of indecision and weakness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi seized on the opportunity to mock the Congress, saying that despite winning a majority, the party was incapable of forming a government in Kerala.

'They can't find a leader or work out a formula like a two-and-a-half-year term for two chief ministers or one term each for five chief ministers,' Modi remarked in a sharp political jibe that immediately gained traction within BJP circles.

The BJP's attack is politically strategic. Though the party remains electorally marginal in Kerala, it has long attempted to portray the Congress as a party paralysed by dynasty politics, factional compulsions and high-command culture.

The Kerala deadlock has handed the BJP a ready-made example to reinforce that narrative nationally.

What has particularly alarmed Congress insiders is that the crisis comes at a moment when the party was expected to project stability and momentum after reclaiming Kerala from the Left.

Instead, the delay has revived uncomfortable memories of previous Congress leadership tussles in states such as Rajasthan, Punjab and Karnataka, where prolonged indecision or factional accommodation weakened governance and damaged public perception.

Rahul Gandhi Faces Kerala Test

Political observers say the Kerala episode also exposes a structural contradiction within the Congress revival strategy under Rahul Gandhi.

While the party increasingly relies on strong regional faces and decentralised campaigning to challenge the BJP electorally, it continues to centralise final decision-making in Delhi, often creating friction between local mandates and organisational control.

The Congress high command's apparent concern over 'selective disclosure', 'silent voter behaviour' and 'non-response bias' among MLAs -- phrases privately invoked during deliberations -- suggests the leadership fears that any rushed decision could trigger rebellion from the losing camp.

But critics argue the prolonged uncertainty itself risks becoming more damaging than the decision.

By Monday evening, signals emerged that the Congress leadership wanted to end the impasse quickly before public frustration escalated further. Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to meet former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, senior leaders and veteran Congressman A K Antony before a final announcement.

IMAGE: Congress members in New Delhi celebrate the party's victory in the Kerala assembly elections, May 4, 2026. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Party sources indicated that Venugopal remained the frontrunner, though consultations were continuing in an effort to avoid open dissent.

Even if the Congress resolves the leadership issue within hours, the damage from the delay may linger longer than the party anticipates.

The Kerala verdict was supposed to showcase a rejuvenated Congress capable of defeating entrenched incumbency and presenting a stable governing alternative.

Instead, the post-election drama has highlighted the party's oldest vulnerability: its chronic inability to separate electoral victory from internal power struggle.

For a party attempting a national revival against a relentlessly disciplined BJP machine, Kerala has become more than a state-level leadership contest.

It has become a test of whether the Congress can actually govern itself before convincing voters it is ready to govern India again.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff