Postal Worker Faces Charges Over Suspicious Transactions

A postal worker in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, is under investigation after suspicious transactions totalling approximately Rs 4.5 crore were detected in his bank accounts, raising concerns about potential financial irregularities.

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points A postal assistant in Sambhal, UP, is under investigation for suspicious bank transactions.

The Finance Ministry flagged the alleged unauthorised transactions worth approximately Rs 4.5 crore.

The accused postal worker, Deepak Kumar, allegedly failed to explain the source of the funds.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Police have registered a case against a postal assistant posted at the Bahjoi post office in Sambhal after suspicious transactions worth around Rs 4.5 crore were allegedly detected in his bank accounts, officials said on Sunday.

Investigation Launched Into Postal Worker's Finances

Bahjoi police station in-charge Rajeev Kumar Malik said information regarding the alleged unauthorised transactions was received from the Finance Ministry, following which an inquiry was initiated.

According to police, the accused, identified as Deepak Kumar, is employed as a postal assistant in the Bahjoi postal department area.

During the investigation, Kumar allegedly failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the source of the funds involved in the transactions, police said.

Malik said a case has been registered against Kumar under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and further investigation is underway.