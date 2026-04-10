Counterfeit Currency Operation: Man Nabbed in Sambhal with Fake Notes

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, for possessing Rs 20,000 in counterfeit Indian currency, prompting an investigation into the source of the fake notes and potential accomplices.

Key Points A 50-year-old man was arrested in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh for possession of counterfeit Indian currency.

Police recovered Rs 20,000 in fake Indian currency notes from the suspect.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) received intelligence about the circulation of counterfeit currency in the district.

A joint team of ATS and local police conducted the raid and made the arrest.

An investigation is underway to identify the source of the fake currency and any other individuals involved.

A 50-year-old man was arrested with fake Indian currency notes in the Hayatnagar area here, officials said on Friday.

During the operation, fake Indian currency worth Rs 20,000 was recovered from his possession, including 35 notes of Rs 500 denomination, six notes of Rs 200 and 13 notes of Rs 100, they said.

ATS Involvement and Investigation

Additional Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh said the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had received inputs about the circulation of counterfeit currency in the district.

Acting on the information, a joint team of ATS Moradabad and Hayatnagar police raided the area on Thursday evening and arrested the accused, Sharafat Hussain -- a resident of Pannigram Saraitarin -- at around 6.15 pm near Ghunghawali, the police said.

Following the arrest, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the complaint of ATS Inspector Lalit Mohan.

The police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the counterfeit notes and any associates involved in the racket, with the accused set to be taken on remand for detailed questioning.