Rediff.com  » News » Post Visarjan Cleanathon At Juhu Beach

Post Visarjan Cleanathon At Juhu Beach

By REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
September 12, 2022 09:17 IST
The Ganpati festival culminated on Friday, September 9, as thousands of devotees immersed idols of Lord Ganesha at various designated spots across the country.

A Cleanathon was organised following the immersion of Lord Ganesha idols at Mumbai's Juhu beach.

 

IMAGE: Volunteers from different organisations clean the Juhu beach. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, third from right, Bollywood actors Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, right, and banker-singer Amruta Fadnavis, whose husband Devendra is Maharashtra's deputy chief minister, second from left, seated, and others take part in the clean up drive.

 

IMAGE: Volunteers clean Juhu beach.

 

IMAGE: Thousands of devotees took part in the visarjan at Juhu beach.

 

IMAGE: Volunteers can be seen cleaning up the Juhu beach.

 

IMAGE: BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation staffers and NGO volunteers clean up the beach in the during the cleanathon.

 

IMAGE: Children too participated in the cleanathon too.

 

IMAGE: Television actor Tina Datta, fourth from right, along with volunteers at Aksa beach in Malad, north west Mumbai.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
