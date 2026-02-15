Post-poll violence grips Bangladesh's Panchagarh as BNP, NCP trade charges

Sarjis Alam, chief organiser of the NCP for the northern region, alleged that attacks occurred at more than 30 locations involving homes and business establishments of party leaders and activists after announcing results

IMAGE: Tarique Rahman, chairman of BNP, shows victory sign during a press conference, following the BNP's victory in the 13th general election, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 14, 2026. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Allegations and counter-allegations of post-election violence have emerged in Panchagarh district in Bangladesh, with National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Sarjis Alam claiming that over 30 homes and businesses belonging to party leaders and activists were targeted after the results were announced, Prothom Alo reported.

Sarjis Alam, chief organiser of the NCP for the northern region, alleged that attacks occurred at more than 30 locations involving the homes and business establishments of party leaders and activists after the results were declared.

Echoing these claims, the defeated candidate of the 11-party electoral alliance in the Panchagarh-1 constituency accused leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of involvement in the incidents, according to Prothom Alo.

Sarjis Alam outlined these allegations in a series of Facebook posts, urging those responsible to reconsider their actions. He wrote that those "overexcited" by the outcome should reform themselves and "learn from the past," the newspaper reported.

Following the social media claims, enquiries were conducted into reported incidents of post-election tensions in Sadar, Tetulia, and Atwari upazilas, Prothom Alo said.

In Tetulia upazila, one such account emerged from Swapan Rana, an EasyBike driver who alleged that he was attacked after the election. Accounts from family members and local residents indicated that rival processions of supporters of different electoral symbols passed through Dangapara village during vote counting and the declaration of results.

Swapan Rana claimed the confrontation stemmed from his campaigning activities and his daughter's affiliation with the NCP's Nari Shakti unit.

Describing the episode, his daughter, Suchana Akhter, said, "When we protested against the pushing of our outer door and window, our neighbour, Nur Alam, also known as Salim Uddin, struck me. We are still receiving threats."

However, presenting a contrasting version of events, local resident Arzina Akhter disputed the allegation.

She said, "On the night of the election, we were holding a procession cheering the sheaf of paddy symbol on the road outside our house, while a few others were holding a procession cheering the water lily bud. As our procession passed by Swapan Rana's house, my uncle-in-law, Salim Uddin, slipped near their window and made a noise. Swapan's wife and daughter came out and began shouting. An argument then broke out between us. Swapan's daughter was recording a video and saying, 'Look, look, how BNP people are attacking us.' In reality, there was no attack there."

Similar claims of post-election pressure were reported from Panchagarh sadar upazila, where shopkeeper Mizanur Rahman said he received threats but was not assaulted.

He stated, "I supported the Shapla Koli symbol. The day after the election, some local BNP leaders told me to keep my shop closed. Nevertheless, I asked my son to keep it open. When I later came to the shop, one BNP leader grabbed my hand and pulled me away. At that time, several of their own people stopped him. Later, some of them came and told me to keep the shop open. No one assaulted me."

Responding to these allegations, ward-level BNP leader Badruzzaman denied any attack, saying tensions arose from verbal disputes on polling day, Prothom Alo reported.

In Atwari upazila, another NCP supporter, Saiful Islam, described a fire incident near his home and subsequent unrest. He said, "On Friday at around 8:00 pm, a group of BNP supporters marched past my house, chanting slogans and dancing in the outer courtyard. Some of them struck the fencing. I was not at home at the time. The NCP had held two courtyard meetings at my house, and I was told that some of the youths were shouting, 'Where is NCP's Saiful?' When I returned home later, a BNP activist grabbed me by the throat. Sarjis Alam came to my house later that night to see what had happened."

Rejecting claims of targeted attacks, local BNP leader Nazrul Islam alleged that minor disputes had been exaggerated and circulated on social media, the newspaper reported.

Amid the competing narratives, Superintendent of Police in Panchagarh, Md Rabiul Islam, said police responded to reports of minor disturbances but found no major incidents. He added that no written complaints had been filed so far.

Reiterating his concerns, Sarjis Alam maintained, "Our activists are still facing attacks. Threats continue, including attempts to force shop closures and intimidate people. Some people have left their homes out of fear and are staying elsewhere."

He further stated, "We have raised these issues politically with the victorious BNP candidate, Nawshad Zamir, and with the administration. We have told them that their supporters may celebrate their victory in various ways, but they must not be aggressive toward anyone. If these appeals do not produce results, we may have to pursue legal action."

The victorious BNP candidate, Nawshad Zamir, could not be reached directly. However, his election agent and younger brother, Naufal Arshad Zamir, denied the allegations.

Naufal Arshad Zamir said, "They are making one allegation after another and fabricating news reports. None of these claims has any truth."

He added, "Our leaders and activists have received clear instructions that we are moving away from the politics of revenge of the past 17 years and entering a new phase of building a new Bangladesh through this election. There is no scope here for revenge politics or for suppressing opponents. If anyone engages in such actions or attempts to misuse power under the banner of the BNP, they will face expulsion from the party. Not only that, but legal action will also be taken against them."