Home  » News » Bangladesh election results: BNP's Hindu leader wins; Jamaat's lone Hindu candidate loses

Bangladesh election results: BNP's Hindu leader wins; Jamaat's lone Hindu candidate loses

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 13, 2026 15:18 IST

BNP's Gayeshwar Chandra Roy secured a victory in Dhaka-3 constituency.

IMAGE: BNP's Gayeshwar Chandra Roy wins from the Dhaka-3 seat. Photograph: @GayeshwarRoyBd/X

Key Points

  • BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy won the Dhaka-3 seat in the Bangladesh parliamentary election.
  • Roy's victory occurs amidst concerns regarding the treatment of the Hindu minority community in Bangladesh.
  • India has expressed concerns over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.
  • The BNP is expected to return to power after a gap of two decades following the parliamentary polls.

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, a senior BNP leader from the minority Hindu community, won a Dhaka constituency on Friday in Bangladesh's 13th national parliamentary election.

Roy won the Dhaka-3 seat with 99,163 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Md Shahinur Islam, the state-run BSS news agency reported. 

The former state minister's win from the Dhaka seat comes in the backdrop of alleged harassment of the minority Hindu community members in the country.

The community has faced a series of attacks, some fatal, after the killing of radical youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi in December.

India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.

Jamaat's lone Hindu candidate loses

Separately, the lone Hindu candidate fielded by the radical Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami party was defeated in the Khulna-1 constituency.

Krishna Nandi received 70,346 votes in the electoral contest, where BNP contender Amir Ejaz Khan secured 1,21,352 votes.

Implications of the Election

The 13th parliamentary elections in Bangladesh will elect a government that will replace the interim administration headed by Muhammad Yunus.

The relations between India and Bangladesh were strained after the interim government assumed charge following the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024.

The BNP is moving towards a sweeping victory in the landmark parliamentary polls, set to return to power after a gap of two decades.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
