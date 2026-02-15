India's mindset must change; Awami League era over in B'adesh: Tarique aide

Following the BNP's election victory, Bangladesh is seeking to reset its relationship with India, emphasizing mutual benefit and a recognition of the changed political landscape

IMAGE: Tarique Rahman, chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party, speaks at a press conference, following the BNP's victory in the 13th general election, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Bangladesh wants to reset ties with India on a fresh footing now that ousted premier Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League party no longer hold power, Humayun Kabir, adviser to BNP chairman Tarique Rahman, has said, asserting that the two nations should work together for "mutual benefit".

Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Friday secured a sweeping victory with more than two-thirds majority in the landmark parliamentary elections held on Thursday.

In an interview to PTI Videos on Saturday, Kabir stressed that the onus lies on India to recognise the changed political reality in Bangladesh after the BNP's resounding electoral mandate.

"The change has to come from the mindset in India. Sheikh Hasina and Awami League don't exist in today's Bangladesh anymore. The people have given a clear verdict in favour of BNP," Kabir said.

Kabir described Hasina, who fled to India after 2024's August uprising, as a "terrorist" responsible for the deaths of over 1,500 people.

Kabir urged the Indian government to ensure that its territory is not used by Hasina or other Awami League figures in ways that could affect stability in Bangladesh.

"India must not be seen as complicit in any activities that undermine Bangladesh's sovereignty. Once that is addressed, normal diplomatic cooperation can resume. We are neighbours and should work together for mutual benefit," he added.

India on November 26, 2025, said it is examining a request by Bangladesh's interim government to extradite Hasina and asserted that it is committed to ensure the best interests of the people of that country.

"We remain committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country and will continue to engage constructively in this regard with all stakeholders," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Kabir highlighted the recent cordial phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahman, where Modi extended an invitation for Rahman to visit India at a convenient time.

On the timing of such a visit, Kabir said domestic priorities come first.

"Tarique Rahman will focus on settling the country on a path of prosperity and economic security. Once things stabilise here, he will take up international engagements, including the visit to India."

On Bangladesh's approach to the growing competition among India, China and the US in South Asia, Kabir said the new government will pursue balanced relations.

"We will negotiate from a position of strength with a strong mandate from the people. National interest and the well-being of our territory will remain at the centre of our foreign policy," he said.

"What we want is balanced relations. We're not going to have relations with one country specific, and we're not going to have any disclosures on any agreements," he added.

On minority safety, particularly Hindus, Kabir dismissed concerns of communal violence in Bangladesh.

"Even during the five days without a government after the August uprising, an unprecedented situation, no one attacked minorities. That shows communal harmony here. The problem doesn't exist in the way it's sometimes projected."

India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.

The community has faced a series of attacks, some fatal, after the killing of radical youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi in December.

Kabir also called for stronger regional cooperation on counter-terrorism, including in intelligence sharing.

"Isolation hinders progress. Elected governments must exchange information and work together to track extremists, terrorists and build confidence."

Kabir reiterated that a BNP-led government would prioritise peace, prosperity and integrated economic and security cooperation in the region and beyond, positioning Bangladesh as a strategic conduit for broader ties.

Bangladesh has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other regional leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the country's next prime minister, Tarique Rahman, on February 17, according to a BNP statement on Saturday.